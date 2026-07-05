Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor shared glimpses from her pre-wedding 'chooda' and mehendi ceremonies. The events were a family affair with Boney, Arjun, Janhvi, and Khushi Kapoor in attendance. Anshula thanked her sisters for the celebration.

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor offered a glimpse into her pre-wedding celebrations as she shared pictures from her 'chooda' ceremony on Instagram, capturing heartfelt moments with her family and close friends. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Anshula captioned the post, "Chooda. Kalire. Blessings. The moment it all started to feel real." The pictures from the ceremony show intimate family moments, with Arjun Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor joining Anshula for the celebrations. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor)

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Anshula's 'Mehendi of dreams'

Earlier today, Anshula shared glimpses from her intimate mehendi ceremony. Bride-to-be Anshula looked radiant in a teal blue lehenga, while fiance Rohan Thakkar complemented her in a powder blue kurta. The ceremony turned into a special family celebration, with Janhvi and Khushi taking charge of the arrangements to make the occasion memorable for their sister.

Sharing pictures from the celebrations on Instagram, Anshula expressed heartfelt gratitude to her sisters for putting together what she described as the wedding celebration of her dreams. Calling the day one filled with "love" and thoughtful details, she wrote, "The colours, the chaos, the love, and a heart completely full. @janhvikapoor and @khushikapoor, thank you for giving me a mehendi beyond what I could have dreamed of! Every thoughtful touch, every beautiful corner, every moment reflected the love and care you poured into making it so special." She went on to say that the biggest gift was being able to simply enjoy the moment while her sisters handled every detail of the event. "The greatest gift was that I could simply be present, soak it all in, and feel completely celebrated because you had taken care of absolutely everything. Thank you for giving me one of the happiest days of my life. I love you both endlessly," she added. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor)

Kapoor clan and friends join celebrations

The celebrations brought together several members of the Kapoor family and close friends from the film industry. Boney Kapoor attended in a blue kurta-pyjama, while Arjun Kapoor opted for a pastel green kurta. Janhvi Kapoor chose a pastel ensemble, and Khushi Kapoor dazzled in a golden lehenga. Several well-known names, including Sonam Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan were also seen joining the festivities. Pictures shared by Anshula and videos circulating online captured candid moments from the family gathering.

Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar got engaged in July 2025 after Rohan proposed during a romantic getaway. The couple had announced their engagement with a series of pictures from the special moment. (ANI)