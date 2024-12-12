Maharaja to Stree 2 to 12th Fail- Top 10 Most Searched Movies on Google in 2024

South Indian films dominated Google's most searched movies of 2024. From Stree 2 to Kalki 2898 AD, discover the top trending films.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 12, 2024, 10:41 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 12, 2024, 10:41 AM IST

The list of the most searched movies on Google in 2024 is out. Six of the top 10 are South Indian films. Let's see the full list...

article_image2

Fahadh Faasil's South Indian film Avesham ranks 10th on the list of Google's most searched movies of 2024.

article_image3

Telugu superstar Prabhas's film Salaar ranks 9th on the list of most searched movies on Google in 2024.

article_image4

Thalapathy Vijay's film The Greatest of All Time was also among the most searched on Google this year, ranking 8th on the list.

article_image5

The South Indian film Manjummel Boys was also among the most searched on Google this year, ranking 7th on the list.

article_image6

Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi's crime Kollywood thriller Maharaja also made it to the list, ranking 6th.

article_image7

Tej Sajja's South Indian box office hit Hanuman is also among the most Googled films of 2024, ranking 5th.

article_image8

Kiran Rao's film Laapata Ladies was also among the most searched on Google in 2024, ranking 4th on the list.

article_image9

Bollywood star Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail was also heavily searched on Google in 2024, ranking 3rd on the list.

article_image10

Prabhas's highest-grossing film of 2024, Kalki 2898 AD, was also among the most searched on Google, ranking 2nd.

article_image11

Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 tops the list of Google's most-searched movies of 2024. This film was a box office smash hit. 

