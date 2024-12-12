Maharaja to Stree 2 to 12th Fail- Top 10 Most Searched Movies on Google in 2024

South Indian films dominated Google's most searched movies of 2024. From Stree 2 to Kalki 2898 AD, discover the top trending films.

The list of the most searched movies on Google in 2024 is out. Six of the top 10 are South Indian films. Let's see the full list...

Fahadh Faasil's South Indian film Avesham ranks 10th on the list of Google's most searched movies of 2024.

Telugu superstar Prabhas's film Salaar ranks 9th on the list of most searched movies on Google in 2024.

Thalapathy Vijay's film The Greatest of All Time was also among the most searched on Google this year, ranking 8th on the list.

The South Indian film Manjummel Boys was also among the most searched on Google this year, ranking 7th on the list.

Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi's crime Kollywood thriller Maharaja also made it to the list, ranking 6th.

Tej Sajja's South Indian box office hit Hanuman is also among the most Googled films of 2024, ranking 5th.

Kiran Rao's film Laapata Ladies was also among the most searched on Google in 2024, ranking 4th on the list.

Bollywood star Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail was also heavily searched on Google in 2024, ranking 3rd on the list.

Prabhas's highest-grossing film of 2024, Kalki 2898 AD, was also among the most searched on Google, ranking 2nd.

Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 tops the list of Google's most-searched movies of 2024. This film was a box office smash hit.

