Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit and her husband, Dr. Shriram Nene, recently enjoyed a family dinner at Chef Vikas Khanna’s renowned Manhattan restaurant, Bungalow

Bollywood legend Madhuri Dixit and her husband, Dr. Shriram Nene, recently spent an enchanting evening at Chef Vikas Khanna’s world-famous restaurant, Bungalow, nestled in the heart of Manhattan. Their dining experience, filled with warmth, flavours, and artistry, soon became a talking point online as fans caught glimpses of their elegant night out.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

It was truly a family evening to remember. Dr. Nene shared moments from the visit on Instagram, showing him, Madhuri, and their children indulging in an array of beautifully crafted gourmet dishes. Chef Vikas Khanna himself was seen interacting with them, serving each dish personally and passionately explaining its inspiration. The family’s laughter and connection with the chef reflected the comfort and joy that defined the evening.

In his caption, Dr. Nene expressed deep appreciation for Vikas Khanna’s remarkable culinary artistry. He mentioned how much Bungalow had evolved since their last visit, noting with admiration that it now holds both a Michelin star and a coveted three-star rating from The New York Times. He described the experience as divine, praising Khanna’s meticulous attention to guests and warm hospitality. Dr. Nene also highlighted that getting a table was no easy feat, given the restaurant’s four-to-eight-month waiting list, and shared how special it felt to dine there again.

Chef Vikas Khanna's Restaurant

Bungalow, Chef Vikas Khanna’s pride in Manhattan, continues to redefine the essence of modern Indian cuisine. Known for its creative presentation and heartfelt service, it has become a sought-after destination for food lovers around the world. Over time, the restaurant has welcomed several high-profile guests including Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and other global celebrities.

For Madhuri and Shriram Nene, the evening at Bungalow was not merely a dinner—it was a celebration of friendship, art, and cultural pride. Their glowing appreciation added to the ever-growing admiration for Chef Vikas Khanna, whose culinary vision continues to connect hearts across continents.