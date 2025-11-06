Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit has landed in the spotlight after her Toronto concert faced a three-hour delay, leaving fans frustrated. Her latest Instagram post after the event has sparked mixed reactions.

Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit is facing a backlash online after her latest Instagram post following a three-hour delay at her live concert in Toronto. Currently on her “Dance with Madhuri” tour across North America, the actress shared a post thanking fans for all their love, but there were quite a few to complain.

For attendees, the Toronto show started a lot later than it was meant to, so the fans were kept waiting for a few hours without hearing anything from the organizers. Although the event eventually went on, the delay angered many attendees who then took to social media afterward to express their disappointment.

Madhuri Dixit Shares First Post After 3-Hour Delay at Toronto Show

After the events, Madhuri took to her Instagram page with a few pictures from the show and captioned a thank you note for the energy and support received. However, within a short while, fans descended on the comment section with criticism.

One user wrote, "Three hours late, an apology for this?" and another, "We love you, but this was not professional." Some even demanded that either the actress or her team address such matters directly as loyal fans deserve more transparency in their issues.

What actually happened at the Venue?

Sources close to the event claimed that the delay was caused due to some technical glitches and logistical issues. However, there hasn't been any official word from Madhuri Dixit or the event organizers about the precise cause of the delay. Regardless of the controversies, videos from the concerts showed how people were totally losing their sanity enjoying Madhuri's performance once it got underway.

Fans Still Adore the Star but Want Accountability

Many fans are still disappointed by the delay; other fans, though, defended the actress, praising her professionalism on stage and her stage presence once the show got underway. Still, it's a place where debates on accountability from celebrities in such live events may spark discussion.