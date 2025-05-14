Madhuri Dixit: 10 Rejected films that became blockbusters
Madhuri Dixit, a prominent Bollywood actress, rejected several films that later became box office hits. This article explores some of her notable rejected roles and the actresses who eventually took on those roles
| Published : May 14 2025, 10:22 AM
2 Min read
110
Image Credit : instagram
Madhuri Dixit was initially offered the film Ilzaam (1986) opposite newcomer Govinda, but she declined. Neelam eventually starred in the hit film.
210
Image Credit : instagram
Madhuri Dixit was offered a cameo as Vinod Khanna's girlfriend in Chandni (1989), but declined. Juhi Chawla took the role, and the film became a blockbuster.
310
Image Credit : instagram
Madhuri Dixit declined Vishwatma (1992) as she preferred not to work in multi-starrers. Divya Bharti took the role, and the film was a hit.
410
Image Credit : instagram
Madhuri Dixit rejected the role eventually played by Shilpa Shetty in the blockbuster Baazigar (1992).
510
Image Credit : instagram
Madhuri Dixit was the first choice for Darr (1993), but scheduling conflicts led her to decline. Juhi Chawla took the role, and the film was a blockbuster.
610
Image Credit : instagram
Madhuri Dixit was initially approached for Damini (1993), but scheduling issues led to her declining. Meenakshi Sheshadri took the role, and the film was a blockbuster.
710
Image Credit : instagram
Madhuri Dixit was offered a role in 1942: A Love Story (1994), but declined due to scheduling. Manisha Koirala took the role, and the film was a hit.
810
Image Credit : instagram
Madhuri Dixit declined Akele Hum Akele Tum (1995) as she was already working on a similar film. Manisha Koirala starred, and the film was a hit.
910
Image Credit : instagram
Madhuri Dixit was offered Juhi Chawla's role in Ishq (1997), but scheduling conflicts prevented her from accepting. The film was a blockbuster.
1010
Image Credit : instagram
Madhuri Dixit declined the role of Salman Khan's sister-in-law in Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1999). Tabu eventually played the role in the blockbuster.
