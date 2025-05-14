Cannes 2025, Day 1: Urvashi Rautela to Bella Hadid; Check red carpet looks
Cannes Film Festival 2025 has begun! Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela made a stunning appearance on the red carpet, alongside other notable celebrities
| Published : May 14 2025, 08:57 AM
1 Min read
Image Credit : instagram
The Cannes Film Festival 2025 has begun in Cannes, France. Several celebrities graced the red carpet on the first day, including Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela.
Image Credit : instagram
Urvashi Rautela wore a unique outfit and carried a parrot-designed crystal bag worth 4 lakhs on the Cannes 2025 red carpet.
Image Credit : instagram
Urvashi Rautela wore a fish-cut off-shoulder dress with a net flyer at the back, dramatic hairstyle, colorful crystal tiara, and matching crystal earrings.
Image Credit : instagram
Famous model Bella Hadid was also seen on the Cannes red carpet in a black leg-cut gown.
Image Credit : instagram
Hollywood actress Halle Berry arrived at the Cannes 2025 opening in a glamorous black and white striped outfit.
Image Credit : instagram
Hollywood actress and model Eva Longoria appeared in a black and gold off-shoulder gown, which was well-received on the red carpet.
Image Credit : instagram
Nishanti Goyal, who gained fame from the film Missing Ladies, also arrived in Cannes for the 2025 festival.
Image Credit : instagram
Many celebrities attended the opening of Cannes 2025. The event will feature film screenings and red carpet appearances.
