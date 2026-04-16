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Maatrubhumi OTT Release: Salman Khan's Film To Release Directly On OTT? Here's What We Know
Maatrubhumi OTT Release: Salman Khan's much-awaited film Maatrubhumi still doesn't have a final release date. Recently, some reports claimed the movie might skip theatres and release directly on OTT. So, what's the real story? Let's find out
Will 'Maatrubhumi' really have a direct-to-OTT release?
There were strong rumours that Salman Khan's 'Maatrubhumi' would skip theatres for a direct OTT release. But according to the latest updates, this is completely false. The makers are fully committed to a big-screen release and have no OTT plans for now.
ALSO READ: Salman Khan Starrer Maatrubhumi Release Delay: Galwan Controversy, CBFC Issues Explained
What did the makers say about Maatrubhumi's direct OTT release?
A Bollywood Hungama report quoted sources close to the makers. They said, “Salman Khan is still a mega-star and has made 'Maatrubhumi' on a grand scale. This film is made for the big screen, so he and director Apoorva Lakhia are committed to a theatrical release as soon as all issues are resolved.”
Censor clearance is necessary for OTT too
Instruction to remove China's name from 'Maatrubhumi'
According to the report, the Defence Ministry has directed the makers to completely remove China's name from the film. The report's sources confirmed, “The makers were already told not to mention China in the film. The new cut submitted this month has no reference to China at all.”
40% of 'Maatrubhumi' was reshot
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