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40% of 'Maatrubhumi' was reshot

The report's sources revealed, "The film was first inspired by a real event, but after the Defence Ministry's advice, Salman Khan and Apoorva Lakhia gave it a fictional touch. They reshot about 40% of the movie, adding romance and backstory." The biggest challenge for the makers now is to define the main conflict without mentioning Galwan or China. The film also stars Chitrangada Singh in a key role. Let's see when the audience finally gets to watch it.