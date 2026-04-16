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Salman Khan Starrer Maatrubhumi Release Delay: Galwan Controversy, CBFC Issues Explained
Looks like Salman Khan's film Maatrubhumi is in trouble. The movie is stuck for many reasons, from censor certification issues to major story changes. What started as a war drama is now a family film, and its release date is completely up in the air
Why is 'Maatrubhumi' facing a crisis?
The release of 'Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace' is currently stuck. Reports say the makers haven't even submitted the film to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) yet. They are now figuring out what to do next.
No department has seen 'Maatrubhumi' yet
A Bollywood Hungama report quotes a source saying the team is trying to figure out the next steps for a smooth release after making changes. The Ministry of Defence, the Indian Army, and the CBFC—none of them have seen the film yet. This means the movie hasn't even started its initial approval process.
The story of 'Maatrubhumi' was linked to the Galwan Valley dispute
Initially, the film was said to be based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash. But after a teaser release in December 2025, a controversy erupted. China's state-run media, Global Times, accused the film of 'distorting facts'.
The direction of 'Maatrubhumi' changed after the controversy
According to reports, the makers were advised to remove direct mentions of China and Galwan, keeping India-China relations in mind. After this, they renamed the film 'Maatrubhumi', making it clear that they changed both its positioning and storyline.
The story of 'Maatrubhumi' shifted towards a family drama
Director Apoorva Lakhia didn't completely rewrite the film but added new parts. Reports say the movie hasn't been changed entirely. The team added family sequences and a love story for the supporting characters during the Mumbai schedule. The film's focus is now more on relationships and emotions.
The biggest question—what is the conflict in 'Maatrubhumi's' story?
While some war scenes are still in the film, the makers face a big question after removing the China and Galwan references: what is the real conflict now? Until this is clear and the film gets all approvals, it's difficult to set a release date.
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