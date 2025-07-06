'Maa' Box office collection Day 8: Kajol starrer horror movie earns THIS
Kajol's Maa earned ₹26.50 crore in 7 days. Here's day 8's earnings and occupancy. Maa is now Kajol's 8th highest-grossing film, while KKHH remains at 7th
1 Min read
Maa performed well in its first 7 days, earning ₹26.50 crore in India. Here's the day 8 box office collection and occupancy.
Maa Day 8 Hindi (2D) occupancy: Morning: 5.56%, Afternoon: 11.50%, Evening: 13.23%, Night: 18.10%
Maa earned approximately ₹1.00 crore on its eighth day (early estimates). Total earnings: ₹27.5 Cr.
About the film: Maa is directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Ajay Devgn Ffilms and Jio Studios.
Maa stars Kajol, Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, Kherin Sharma, and Jitin Gulati in lead roles.
According to sacnilk, Maa is Kajol's 8th highest-grossing movie.
Kajol's blockbuster KKHH, also starring SRK and Rani, earned ₹46.88 crore, making it her 7th highest grosser.
