Mom had an average performance on its 5th day, earning around ₹1.68 crore, bringing its total to ₹21.83 crore. This makes it Kajol's 10th highest-grossing film.
Mom performed well in its first 4 days, earning an estimated ₹20.15 crore at the Indian box office. Here's the 5th-day collection and occupancy.
Mom's Hindi occupancy on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, was 16.40%. Morning shows: 9.39%, afternoon shows: 23.41%. Evening/night show figures will be available on July 2nd.
Mom earned approximately 1.68 crore in India on its fifth day. The total earnings up to the fifth day are ₹21.83 crore.
Kajol's Mom earned ₹4.65 crore on day 1, ₹6 crore on day 2, and ₹7 crore on day 3. It earned ₹2.5 crore on Monday, June 30th, and ₹1.68 crore by 7 pm on Tuesday, July 1st.
Mom is now Kajol's 10th highest-grossing film, surpassing 'Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha,' which earned ₹21.52 crore. Mom crossed this mark with ₹21.83 crore by Tuesday evening.
Mom is directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Ajay Devgn FFilms and Jio Studios. It stars Kajol, Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, Kherin Sharma, and Jitin Gulati.