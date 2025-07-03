Maa Box Office Collection Day 6: Kajol horror film earns THIS; Check here
Kajol’s Maa had a sluggish start at the box office but gained momentum over the weekend. With positive word of mouth, it may turn things around by the end of week one.
Kajol makes a powerful comeback with the horror film Maa, earning ₹4.65 crore on day one. A strong weekend boost highlights her enduring star power and audience pull at the box office.
Maa witnessed a dip in collections during the weekdays, yet the film continues to pull audiences and rake in crores, keeping its box office journey steady and hopes alive for success.
With just a day to go before completing its first week, all eyes are on whether Maa will emerge a hit or superhit. Here’s a look at its box office journey.
According to Sacnilk, Kajol’s Maa earned an estimated ₹1.75 crore on its sixth day (first Wednesday) by 10:30 PM, continuing its steady run at the box office despite midweek slowdown.
On Wednesday, July 2, 2025, Maa recorded a 9.46% Hindi occupancy. Morning shows saw 6.03%, afternoon rose to 11.42%, and evening shows held steady at 10.94%, indicating consistent audience interest.
As per early estimates on July 2nd, Maa has reached a total box office collection of ₹24.90 crore, showing a steady performance despite initial hurdles and weekday drops.