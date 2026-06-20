Samantha Ruth Prabhu's latest film, 'Maa Inti Bangaaram', opened to a worldwide gross of Rs 13.15 crore. She celebrated the success, highlighting how audiences are embracing films irrespective of gender leads and the role of women in the opening.

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has expressed happiness over the audience response to her latest release 'Maa Inti Bangaaram', which has opened to a box office collection of Rs 13.15 crore (gross worldwide) on its first day.

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'Hugely Humbling,' Says Samantha

Samantha shared a heartfelt note on X, saying it is encouraging to witness viewers embracing cinema purely for its content, irrespective of whether it is male-led or female-led. "To see a film open so well on day one is hugely humbling and means the world to us. So very glad to see the day when audiences embrace a film irrespective of whether it is male-led or female-led. And it's beautiful to see people show up wholeheartedly - from the young to the seniors - to cheer the film's release. The most heartening thing of all is seeing women contribute so heavily to the opening day. For the longest time, we've heard that theatrical openings are driven by male audiences. It's wonderful to see the audience for cinema continue to grow and evolve. Our little production house delivered! Tra-la-laaaaaa," she wrote.

To see a film open so well on day one is hugely humbling and means the world to us. So very glad to see the day when audiences embrace a film irrespective of whether it is male-led or female-led. And it’s beautiful to see people show up wholeheartedly - from the young to the… pic.twitter.com/555ZjHnWiY — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) June 20, 2026

About 'Maa Inti Bangaaram'

Maa Inti Bangaaram follows a woman who arrives in a traditional household as the new daughter-in-law - composed, obedient, scrutinised. What the family doesn't know is what she's hiding. When the past she buried refuses to stay buried, she must protect the very people who don't fully trust her, without ever letting them see who she really is, read a press note.

Speaking about the film, Samantha Ruth Prabhu earlier said, "Maa Inti Bangaaram tells the story of a woman whose strength comes as much from her vulnerability as from her courage," as per a press release. She added, "Playing this character and nurturing this film as a producer has been an incredibly fulfilling journey for me. The world of this film is rooted and emotional with a narrative style dedicated to being family first and slice of life, whilst maintaining its quirky, edgy energy. I'm truly excited for audiences to experience this story and connect with its spirit when it reaches them."

Produced by Raj Nidimoru, Samantha and Himank Duvvuru, the film is helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Nandini Reddy. (ANI)