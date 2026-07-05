Who Is Shreya Kalra? All About Shreyas Iyer's Sister and Her Lock Upp 2 Journey
The first eviction has occurred on the reality show Lock Upp 2. Farah Khan also schooled a contender. Here’s a glimpse at what happened on Saturday.
Why Is Shreya Kalra Trending?
The reality program Lock Upp Season 2 is streaming on OTT platform Netflix. The program has been the buzz of the town from day one and has attracted a few big names from the television industry. Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan host it. The show's sixth episode dropped on Saturday and included the first elimination. Find out what occurred in Lock Upp Season 2 Judgement Day episode.
Why Is Shreya Kalra Trending?
Kangana Ranaut debuts in Lock Upp Season 2. She went out to find the one contender she thought was the most genuine. She started with the name herself and then challenged everyone. Sunita Ahuja was the first one to start the game.
The actress also talked about Sunita Ahuja’s gameplay. She then asked Riaz, who has 27 million followers, why he kept so quiet.
Why Is Shreya Kalra Trending?
Kangana exposed the contenders one by one, pointing out who was visible and who was not. She rebuked candidates like Dheeraj and Ram Kapoor for not taking the program seriously and questioned why they were even present.
Why Is Shreya Kalra Trending?
This episode marked the first eviction of the show. Five candidates had been nominated to go. Names such as Shreshta Iyer, Shreya Kalra, Sufi Motiwala, Akanksha Chamola and Madhuri Jain Grover made the list of candidates at danger. Sufi of them was pronounced safe. Kangana Ranaut then called the other four contenders in another location and grilled them.
Kangana questioned Shreshta and called her “privileged brat”. She was regarded as puzzled and was asked what she had truly done over the week and why she should be rescued. Meanwhile, Akanksha was tagged as a “attention seeker”, a tag that she wore proudly. In the meantime, Kangana said Shreya Kalra is safe. The other contenders were next with the Round of questioning with Riteish and Farah.
In the end, Shreshta Iyer was ousted while Akanksha was rescued by the voting.
Why Is Shreya Kalra Trending?
Lock Upp heats up the environment. After Shreshta’s expulsion, the subject of Akanksha Chamola’s bisexuality raised the temperature inside Lock Upp. Akanksha had a heated quarrel with Shreya kalra. Meanwhile, Shivangi Joshi and Harshad were seen attempting to talk sense into her.
Why Is Shreya Kalra Trending?
Shresta released a video from her house on her official Instagram account. It shows her family watching Lock Upp on TV as she enters the house with her bag. When her family sees her, they begin to dance in celebration, and Shresta joyously joins them. The film displays Shresta and her family celebrating her elimination and her return to home.
Why Is Shreya Kalra Trending?
Sharing the post, Shresta wrote, "Very happy to be back home right where I truly belong."
Fans reacted to Shresta's elimination in the comments section. A fan wrote, "You are a queen.Proud of you - you shine on your own & have a pure heart of gold." Another comment read, "Welcome back and we are proud of you." One more comment read, "Really proud of you 😍you deserve the best , welcome home dear you killed it."
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