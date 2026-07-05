This episode marked the first eviction of the show. Five candidates had been nominated to go. Names such as Shreshta Iyer, Shreya Kalra, Sufi Motiwala, Akanksha Chamola and Madhuri Jain Grover made the list of candidates at danger. Sufi of them was pronounced safe. Kangana Ranaut then called the other four contenders in another location and grilled them.

Kangana questioned Shreshta and called her “privileged brat”. She was regarded as puzzled and was asked what she had truly done over the week and why she should be rescued. Meanwhile, Akanksha was tagged as a “attention seeker”, a tag that she wore proudly. In the meantime, Kangana said Shreya Kalra is safe. The other contenders were next with the Round of questioning with Riteish and Farah.

In the end, Shreshta Iyer was ousted while Akanksha was rescued by the voting.