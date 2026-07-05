Legendary Pandavani artist Teejan Bai passed away in Raipur. Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai announced her last rites would be conducted with full state honours. PM Narendra Modi and other leaders also mourned the loss of the Padma Vibhushan awardee.

CM Sai Announces State Honours

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday paid his last respects to Padma Vibhushan awardee and legendary Pandavani exponent Teejan Bai at AIIMS Raipur, where the celebrated folk artist passed away after a prolonged illness. The Chief Minister also met her family members and announced that her last rites would be conducted with full state honours.

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Speaking to the media outside the hospital, Sai remembered Teejan Bai as the "pride and honour" of Chhattisgarh, saying her contribution to the state's cultural identity would always be remembered. While paying his "humble tribute", he also prayed for her soul and confirmed that the state government would accord her full honours during her final journey. "Teejan Bai is no longer among us. She was a renowned Pandwani singer and was honoured with awards like Padma Shri and Padma Vibhushan... We pay humble tribute to her and pray to the Lord to grant her a place at his divine feet... Teejan Bai was the pride and honour of Chhattisgarh. Her last rites will be performed with full state honours," Sai told media.

Political Leaders Mourn Her Demise

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also mourned the passing of the iconic folk artist, calling her demise an "irreplaceable loss" to India's art and cultural heritage. In a message shared on X, the Prime Minister said Teejan Bai's performances gave Chhattisgarh's traditional Pandavani a unique identity across the world and extended his condolences to her family and admirers. "I am deeply saddened by the passing of the renowned Pandavani singer Tijan Bai ji. Through her grand performances, she gave this folk art form of Chhattisgarh a unique identity across the world. Her departure is an irreplaceable loss to the world of art and culture. In this hour of grief, my condolences are with her family and admirers. Om Shanti!" PM Modi wrote.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also paid tribute to the Padma Vibhushan awardee, describing her death as "extremely heartbreaking". He wrote, "The passing away of the renowned Pandavani singer, 'Padma Vibhushan' Dr Teejan Bai Ji, is extremely heartbreaking. Humble tribute. Through her exceptional talent, powerful expression, and dedication to music, she elevated Chhattisgarh's rich folk tradition 'Pandavani' to new heights." "Her contribution to the preservation and promotion of Indian folk art and cultural heritage is unforgettable. I pray to Maa Danteshwari to grant the departed soul a place at her divine feet and provide strength to the grieving family and her admirers to bear this immense sorrow," he added.

A Trailblazing Career

Born on April 24, 1956, in Ganiyari village in Durg district, Teejan Bai emerged as one of India's most celebrated folk artists. She gave her first public performance at the age of 13 and went on to transform the traditional art of Pandavani, a musical narration of stories from the Mahabharata.

At a time when women traditionally performed Pandavani in the seated Vedamati style, Teejan Bai broke convention by becoming the first woman to adopt the powerful standing "Kapalika" style, a performance form that had largely been dominated by male artists.

Over a career spanning more than 50 years, she carried the folk tradition of Chhattisgarh to audiences across Asia, Europe and several other parts of the world.

Despite facing social resistance during her early years, she remained committed to preserving and promoting Pandavani, inspiring generations of performers while earning international recognition for the art form.

Her contribution to Indian folk culture was recognised with several of the country's highest honours, including the Padma Shri, the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award. (ANI)