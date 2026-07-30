CJP spokesperson Saurav Das hit back at BJP MP Kangana Ranaut after she called him a 'useless' 28-year-old. Das clarified he's 27 and a journalist. Ranaut also slammed NEET protestors for using 'obscene language' against PM Modi and his mother.

Saurav Das Hits Back at Kangana Ranaut

Countering remarks made by the BJP MP Kangana Ranaut over his age and professional life, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) chief Spokesperson Saurav Das on Wednesday said that he has never claimed to be an active student, adding that even the search engine is giving inaccurate information of him to the parliamentarian.

Ranaut, a Lok Sabha MP from Mandi, in an Instagram story had called Das a "28-year-old useless and unemployed". Responding to these remarks, Saurav Das told ANI, "Even Google is giving Kangana incorrect information about me. I'm 27, not 28, and I am not a student. I am a journalist. I never claimed to be an active student. I am a student of life. Regardless of one's age, one should become a student of life. If one isn't a student of life, then wisdom won't come. Kangana, too, should learn how to become a student of life."

Kangana Ranaut's 'Useless' Jibe

BJP MP in her Instagram story had lashed out at Saurav Das saying, "Googled this student and he is 28, how he claims himself to be a student I have no clue! Yes, I am in politics for the past 2 years, but I have been in public life for the last 20 years. At his age, I had 2 National Awards. Yes, as a new parliamentarian, I was overwhelmed with all the work because I am also a filmmaker, performing artist, producer, screenwriter, and entrepreneur."

Taking further swipe, she added, "You are not a student; you are simply useless. Let's start with learning some skill. It's a good place to start," she added.

Ranaut Slams NEET Protests

Actor-politician also criticised the recent student protests against NEET examination irregularities, saying the use of "obscene language" and personal attacks during demonstrations were "completely unacceptable" to society. She referred to the protests and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother had been subjected to abusive remarks.

"Our 75-year-old Prime Minister was targeted, and filthy abuse was hurled at his late mother. We, too, have participated in student protests. But what kind of students are these, and what kind of obscene language are they using? In what way do they resemble students? If these individuals need Supreme Court lawyers or legal counsel in the future, will their parents be able to afford it? They do not have the means to afford it themselves. We have been building our own careers since the age of sixteen. We have never been a burden on our parents. As a society, this is completely unacceptable to us," Ranaut said.

BJP MP also shared a series of posts on her Instagram Stories, calling the protest videos "puke-inducing". (ANI)