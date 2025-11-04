King to Pathaan 2: Shah Rukh Khan’s Exciting Upcoming Films 2025-26
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, aka King Khan, shared the teaser of his film 'King' on his 60th birthday. Fans are excited to see what his upcoming projects for 2025-26 include.
King
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to return to the big screen with his upcoming film King, which will also feature his daughter Suhana Khan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the much-awaited action thriller is slated for a 2026 release.
Brahmastra 2
Shah Rukh Khan, who made a cameo appearance in Brahmastra, is set to play a significant role in the film’s second installment, raising expectations for his impactful performance in the upcoming chapter of the franchise.
Pathaan 2
The iconic pair of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone is all set to dazzle audiences in Pathaan 2. Fans eagerly await the film, though the official release date is yet to be announced.
Tiger vs Pathaan
Shah Rukh Khan is set to star alongside Salman Khan in the much-anticipated film Tiger vs Pathaan. Reports suggest that the shooting for this high-octane action spectacle will begin in 2026.
Salute
Shah Rukh Khan will play the lead role in Salute, a film based on the life of astronaut Rakesh Sharma, highlighting his remarkable journey and achievements.
Operation Khukri
Shah Rukh Khan is set to star in Operation Khukri, though the makers have not revealed further details or updates about the project yet.