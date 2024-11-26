Lokesh Kanagaraj Net Worth: Know Coolie director's salary, assets, cars and more

A look into the net worth of director Lokesh Kanagaraj, who has been delivering consecutive hit films in Kollywood without experiencing failure.

Lokesh Kanagaraj

Lokesh Kanagaraj hails from Kinathukadavu near Coimbatore. A die-hard Kamal Haasan fan, he reportedly watches every film of his idol and those films sparked Lokesh's passion for cinema. Despite his cinematic aspirations, he worked in a bank to support his family. A short film he directed gained recognition, opening doors to the film industry.

Maanagaram was Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial debut. He captivated audiences with his gripping narrative of a single night's events. Released in 2017, Maanagaram marked the arrival of a promising director.

Kaithi

Lokesh wrote Kaithi with Mansoor Ali Khan in mind. However, due to the actor's imprisonment, Karthi was cast instead. Kaithi became a trendsetter, establishing Lokesh's unique cinematic universe.

Master

Before Kaithi's release, Lokesh began working on Master with Vijay. Delayed for a year due to the pandemic, Master received lucrative OTT offers. Vijay's insistence on a theatrical release helped revive the struggling Tamil film industry.

Vikram

Following Master's success, Lokesh directed his mentor, Kamal Haasan, in Vikram. Expanding his LCU, Lokesh delivered a quality production, marking a major milestone in Kamal Haasan's career.

Leo

Continuing his cinematic universe expansion, Lokesh collaborated with Vijay on the big-budget film Leo. Despite mixed reviews, Leo became a box office hit, grossing Rs 600 crore and becoming Vijay's highest-grossing film.

Coolie

After two successful Vijay films, Lokesh is now directing Rajinikanth in Coolie. His upcoming projects include Kaithi 2, Vikram 2, Rolex, and Irumbu Kai Maayavi.

Lokesh Kanagaraj's salary

Lokesh's consistent success has earned him the title of Kollywood's hitman. From a Rs 5 lakh salary for Maanagaram, he now commands over Rs 50 crore per film, making him one of the highest-paid directors in Tamil cinema.

Lokesh Kanagaraj's net worth

With a string of hits, Lokesh Kanagaraj's net worth is estimated to be over Rs 100 crore. He owns a collection of luxury cars, including Lexus and BMW.

Latest Videos