Lokesh Kanagaraj Net Worth: Know Coolie director's salary, assets, cars and more

A look into the net worth of director Lokesh Kanagaraj, who has been delivering consecutive hit films in Kollywood without experiencing failure.

article_image1
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 26, 2024, 6:33 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 26, 2024, 6:33 PM IST

Lokesh Kanagaraj

Lokesh Kanagaraj hails from Kinathukadavu near Coimbatore. A die-hard Kamal Haasan fan, he reportedly watches every film of his idol and those films sparked Lokesh's passion for cinema. Despite his cinematic aspirations, he worked in a bank to support his family. A short film he directed gained recognition, opening doors to the film industry.

article_image2

Maanagaram was Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial debut. He captivated audiences with his gripping narrative of a single night's events. Released in 2017, Maanagaram marked the arrival of a promising director.

article_image3

Kaithi

Lokesh wrote Kaithi with Mansoor Ali Khan in mind. However, due to the actor's imprisonment, Karthi was cast instead. Kaithi became a trendsetter, establishing Lokesh's unique cinematic universe.

article_image4

Master

Before Kaithi's release, Lokesh began working on Master with Vijay. Delayed for a year due to the pandemic, Master received lucrative OTT offers. Vijay's insistence on a theatrical release helped revive the struggling Tamil film industry.

article_image5

Vikram

Following Master's success, Lokesh directed his mentor, Kamal Haasan, in Vikram. Expanding his LCU, Lokesh delivered a quality production, marking a major milestone in Kamal Haasan's career.

 

article_image6

Leo

Continuing his cinematic universe expansion, Lokesh collaborated with Vijay on the big-budget film Leo. Despite mixed reviews, Leo became a box office hit, grossing Rs 600 crore and becoming Vijay's highest-grossing film.

article_image7

Coolie

After two successful Vijay films, Lokesh is now directing Rajinikanth in Coolie. His upcoming projects include Kaithi 2, Vikram 2, Rolex, and Irumbu Kai Maayavi.

article_image8

Lokesh Kanagaraj's salary

Lokesh's consistent success has earned him the title of Kollywood's hitman. From a Rs 5 lakh salary for Maanagaram, he now commands over Rs 50 crore per film, making him one of the highest-paid directors in Tamil cinema.

article_image9

Lokesh Kanagaraj's net worth

With a string of hits, Lokesh Kanagaraj's net worth is estimated to be over Rs 100 crore. He owns a collection of luxury cars, including Lexus and BMW.

 

