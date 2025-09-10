Image Credit : instagram

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is not just another superhero film—it's a game-changer in Malayalam cinema. Released on August 28, 2025, the film has quickly become one of the year’s biggest hits, thanks to its emotional storytelling, powerful performances, and fresh take on the superhero genre.

Backed by Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films and directed by Dominic Arun, the film features a standout performance by Kalyani Priyadarshan as India’s newest and most relatable superhero.