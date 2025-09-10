Lokah OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Film
Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is redefining superhero cinema in Malayalam with a powerful female lead, mythological roots, and emotional depth. Now, fans are waiting for its much-anticipated OTT release.
Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is not just another superhero film—it's a game-changer in Malayalam cinema. Released on August 28, 2025, the film has quickly become one of the year’s biggest hits, thanks to its emotional storytelling, powerful performances, and fresh take on the superhero genre.
Backed by Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films and directed by Dominic Arun, the film features a standout performance by Kalyani Priyadarshan as India’s newest and most relatable superhero.
A New Kind of Hero
At the heart of Chandra is a female superhero who isn’t just about flashy powers or high-flying stunts. She’s grounded, emotionally complex, and deeply connected to Indian mythology. Played brilliantly by Kalyani Priyadarshan, Chandra is a character who juggles personal struggles with saving the world—a refreshing break from the usual macho superhero formula.
This blend of Indian culture, real-world issues, and mythological elements gives Chandra a unique edge, setting it apart from films like Krrish or Flying Jatt.
Box Office Magic
In just 13 days, Lokah: Chandra has collected an incredible ₹93.5 crore (net) at the Indian box office. With a strong supporting cast including Naslen, Sandy, and Arun Kurian, the film’s success shows that audiences are more than ready for a new kind of superhero tale, one rooted in emotion, identity, and purpose.
OTT Release Coming Soon
While Chandra continues to shine in theatres, fans are now eagerly waiting to watch it from the comfort of their homes. According to reports, Netflix has bagged the digital rights, although no official confirmation has been made yet by the platform or the filmmakers.
Sources from One India suggest that the movie is likely to premiere on September 26, though the final date could still change. What makes the OTT release even more exciting is that Lokah will be available in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada—ensuring it reaches a broader audience across India.