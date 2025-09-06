Pankaj Tripathi Movies on OTT: Here are some his best works
From comedy to serious roles, Pankaj Tripathi, now 48, excels in all. Born on September 5, 1976, in Belsand, Bihar, Tripathi has graced the silver screen for over 22 years. Here are 8 of his most brilliant films
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
1. Gangs of Wasseypur
IMDB Rating: 8.2/10 stars
Where to watch: Jio Hotstar
This epic crime drama, directed by Anurag Kashyap, features Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Pankaj Tripathi plays Sultan Qureshi.
2. Nil Battey Sannata
IMDB Rating: 8.2/10 stars
Where to watch: Zee5
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directs this comedy-drama starring Swara Bhaskar, Riya Shukla, and Ratna Pathak. Pankaj Tripathi plays a key role.
4. The Tashkent Files
IMDB Rating: 8.1/10 stars
Where to watch: Zee5
This political thriller investigates the death of former Indian Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, it stars Mithun Chakraborty, Naseeruddin Shah, and Pankaj Tripathi.
5. Manjhi: The Mountain Man
IMDB Rating: 8.0/10 stars
Where to watch: Jio Hotstar
Directed by Ketan Mehta, this biopic stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Dashrath Manjhi, with Pankaj Tripathi in a significant role.
6. Super 30
IMDB Rating: 7.9/10 stars
Where to watch: Jio Hotstar
This biopic of Patna-based mathematician Anand Kumar stars Hrithik Roshan, with Pankaj Tripathi playing a crucial role. Directed by Vikas Bahl.
7. Ludo
IMDB Rating: 7.6/10 stars
Where to watch: Netflix
This black comedy crime film, directed by Anurag Basu, features an ensemble cast including Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanya Malhotra.
8. Newton
IMDB Rating: 7.6/10 stars
Where to watch: Prime Video
This black comedy-drama stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead, with a significant role for Pankaj Tripathi. Directed by Amit V. Masurkar.