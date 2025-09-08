Image Credit : instagram

'Saiyaara's' 50-Day Box Office Reign

Directed by Mohit Suri, 'Saiyaara' was released on July 18, 2025. It was produced by Aditya Chopra under his Yash Raj Films banner. Ahaan Pandey, nephew of Chunky Pandey and son of Chikki Panday and Deanne Pandey, made his debut with this film. Lead actress Aneet Padda also made her Bollywood debut. Thanks to the audience's love, the film reigned at the box office for over 50 days. Now, it remains to be seen how the film performs on OTT after its theatrical run.