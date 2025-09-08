- Home
- Entertainment
- Saiyaara on OTT: Netflix or Prime Video? When and Where to Watch Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda’s Hit Movie
Saiyaara on OTT: Netflix or Prime Video? When and Where to Watch Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda’s Hit Movie
Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda’s hit movie Saiyaara is set for its OTT debut soon. Fans are eager to know whether it will stream on Netflix or Prime Video and its exact release date.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
After a successful run at the box office, the romantic musical drama 'Saiyaara' is ready for digital streaming. The confirmed OTT release date has been revealed. While no official statement has been released by the makers or the platform regarding the online streaming of this Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer, reports confirm that viewers can enjoy it on Netflix from September 12, 2025. The film will be released in Hindi on OTT with English subtitles.
'Saiyaara' Box Office Collection
'Saiyaara' earned 21.5 crore rupees on its first day. Following positive word-of-mouth, the film saw tremendous growth, collecting 83.25 crore rupees in its first weekend. The film's earnings reached 172.75 crore rupees in the first week, and its lifetime net collection in India was 329.2 crore rupees. The film's gross collection in India was 398.25 crore rupees and 171.5 crore rupees in overseas markets. In total, it earned 569.75 crore rupees worldwide.
'Saiyaara' Budget and Profit
According to reports, 'Saiyaara' was made on a budget of approximately 40 crore rupees. Its net earnings in India were 329.2 crore rupees. This means the film returned 289.2 crore rupees, which is 723% of its cost.
'Saiyaara's' 50-Day Box Office Reign
Directed by Mohit Suri, 'Saiyaara' was released on July 18, 2025. It was produced by Aditya Chopra under his Yash Raj Films banner. Ahaan Pandey, nephew of Chunky Pandey and son of Chikki Panday and Deanne Pandey, made his debut with this film. Lead actress Aneet Padda also made her Bollywood debut. Thanks to the audience's love, the film reigned at the box office for over 50 days. Now, it remains to be seen how the film performs on OTT after its theatrical run.