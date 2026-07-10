Directed by Nisam Basheer and written by Sameer Abdul, I, Nobody follows Rajeevan, an ordinary government employee whose life spirals out of control after witnessing an incident he was never meant to see. As he becomes caught in a dangerous criminal investigation and is labelled a troublemaker, he struggles to protect his family while fighting a system unwilling to believe him.

#INobody - Superb First Half 👌



- Though the story is slow paced the screenplay was engaging and interesting🤞

- Lift Fight and that street Fight sequence was well choreographed👏

- Good performance from Prithviraj & Parvathy🌟

- Though the Interval point was predictable, it… pic.twitter.com/1OoB5TlI6K — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) July 9, 2026

The film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Parvathy Thiruvothu in lead roles, supported by an ensemble cast including Hakkim Shahjahan, Ashokan, Vijayaraghavan, Madhupal, Shankar Ramakrishnan, Nakshathra, Aira, Nishanth Sagar, Nandhu, Noushad Bombay, Jijoy Rajagopal, Khalid Rahman, Sanju Sivaram, Sudhi Koppa, Beena Chandran, Sana Althaf, Krishnan Balakrishnan, Dineesh Alappuzha, Ronnie Varghese, Manoj K.U., Irshad Ali, Sudhi Kozhikode, Mahendran, Albin Alex and Jithin Madanan.

Produced by Supriya Menon, Mukesh R. Mehta and C.V. Sarathi under Prithviraj Productions and E4 Experiments, the film features cinematography by Dinesh Purushothaman, editing by Ramees MB and music by Jakes Bejoy. The action sequences have been choreographed by Yannick Ben, Kalai Kingson and Amith Jolly Bastin, while Nixon George has handled the sound design.

Social Media Reactions Are Only The Beginning

The conversations surrounding I, Nobody are expected to continue as the film enters its opening weekend. While the first reactions have generated curiosity among moviegoers, they represent only a section of the audience who attended the earliest screenings.

The film's long-term reception will depend on wider audience feedback and word-of-mouth over the coming days. Until then, the opinions circulating on social media should be viewed as personal impressions rather than the final verdict on the film.