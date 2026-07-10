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I, Nobody X Review: Early Twitter Reactions Call Prithviraj's Thriller a Gripping Watch
I, Nobody X Review: Prithviraj Sukumaran's I, Nobody hit theatres on July 9, early viewers taking to X to share their first impressions. The opening-day reactions offer initial glimpse into how audiences are responding to Malayalam crime thriller
I, Nobody X Review: Early Social Media Reactions After First Shows
The Malayalam action crime thriller I, Nobody opened in cinemas on July 9, and the first audience reactions have begun surfacing online. Soon after the initial screenings, viewers shared their opinions on X (formerly Twitter), making the film one of the day's talking points among Malayalam cinema fans.
#INobody FIRST HALF - Wholesome plot and the best part is how it is executed with all the technical prowess. Beautifully setup, slowly letting the story slide into chaos and convincingly develop the characters.
The best part of the film is its technical quality, wholesome… pic.twitter.com/mT1yZOzgov
— What The Fuss (@WhatTheFuss_) July 9, 2026
As with every major release, these reactions reflect individual experiences from the first batch of moviegoers. While they provide an early indication of audience sentiment, the film's overall reception will become clearer over the next few days as more people watch it in theatres.
Early X Reactions Hint At Positive Initial Buzz
Following the first shows, several viewers praised the film for its suspense-driven storytelling, performances and technical presentation. Many described it as an engaging thriller that keeps audiences invested, while others appreciated the performances of the lead cast.
At the same time, a section of viewers felt the film takes time to build momentum and noted that certain portions could have been tighter. Like most opening-day reactions, opinions remain divided, and a broader audience response is expected over the weekend.
Story, Cast And Technical Team
Directed by Nisam Basheer and written by Sameer Abdul, I, Nobody follows Rajeevan, an ordinary government employee whose life spirals out of control after witnessing an incident he was never meant to see. As he becomes caught in a dangerous criminal investigation and is labelled a troublemaker, he struggles to protect his family while fighting a system unwilling to believe him.
#INobody - Superb First Half 👌
- Though the story is slow paced the screenplay was engaging and interesting🤞
- Lift Fight and that street Fight sequence was well choreographed👏
- Good performance from Prithviraj & Parvathy🌟
- Though the Interval point was predictable, it… pic.twitter.com/1OoB5TlI6K
— AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) July 9, 2026
The film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Parvathy Thiruvothu in lead roles, supported by an ensemble cast including Hakkim Shahjahan, Ashokan, Vijayaraghavan, Madhupal, Shankar Ramakrishnan, Nakshathra, Aira, Nishanth Sagar, Nandhu, Noushad Bombay, Jijoy Rajagopal, Khalid Rahman, Sanju Sivaram, Sudhi Koppa, Beena Chandran, Sana Althaf, Krishnan Balakrishnan, Dineesh Alappuzha, Ronnie Varghese, Manoj K.U., Irshad Ali, Sudhi Kozhikode, Mahendran, Albin Alex and Jithin Madanan.
Produced by Supriya Menon, Mukesh R. Mehta and C.V. Sarathi under Prithviraj Productions and E4 Experiments, the film features cinematography by Dinesh Purushothaman, editing by Ramees MB and music by Jakes Bejoy. The action sequences have been choreographed by Yannick Ben, Kalai Kingson and Amith Jolly Bastin, while Nixon George has handled the sound design.
Social Media Reactions Are Only The Beginning
The conversations surrounding I, Nobody are expected to continue as the film enters its opening weekend. While the first reactions have generated curiosity among moviegoers, they represent only a section of the audience who attended the earliest screenings.
The film's long-term reception will depend on wider audience feedback and word-of-mouth over the coming days. Until then, the opinions circulating on social media should be viewed as personal impressions rather than the final verdict on the film.
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