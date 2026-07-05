Akanksha Chamola became the center of attention during the latest episode of Lock Upp 2 after addressing a deeply personal aspect of her life. The situation unfolded when fellow contestant Shreya Kalra revealed Akanksha's private secret to Sufi Motiwala without her permission.

Rather than avoiding the conversation, Akanksha chose to speak openly. She revealed that before marrying actor Gaurav Khanna, she identified as bisexual and had been in relationships with women. She explained that while those relationships were meaningful, they were not necessarily deeply intimate.

The actress also shared that she has always admired women and felt emotionally connected to them. According to her, women have represented comfort, safety and acceptance throughout her life, especially while growing up in what she described as a male-dominated society.