Lock Upp 2: Akanksha Chamola Reveals She Identified as Bisexual Before Marriage
Lock Upp 2: Akanksha Chamola made one of the most emotional revelations on Lock Upp 2 after a fellow contestant disclosed a deeply personal secret without her consent. Read on to find out Akansha's closely guarded secret
Akanksha Chamola Opens Up About Her Sexuality
Akanksha Chamola became the center of attention during the latest episode of Lock Upp 2 after addressing a deeply personal aspect of her life. The situation unfolded when fellow contestant Shreya Kalra revealed Akanksha's private secret to Sufi Motiwala without her permission.
Rather than avoiding the conversation, Akanksha chose to speak openly. She revealed that before marrying actor Gaurav Khanna, she identified as bisexual and had been in relationships with women. She explained that while those relationships were meaningful, they were not necessarily deeply intimate.
The actress also shared that she has always admired women and felt emotionally connected to them. According to her, women have represented comfort, safety and acceptance throughout her life, especially while growing up in what she described as a male-dominated society.
The Emotional Context Behind Her Revelation
Akanksha's confession comes at a particularly sensitive time in her personal life. She recently confirmed that she and Gaurav Khanna are heading for a divorce, making her appearance on the reality show even more emotional.
In previous episodes, she had already spoken about the challenges in their marriage, including differences over starting a family. Against that backdrop, being forced to address her sexuality on national television made the moment even more significant.
Many viewers noted that she remained composed despite the emotional circumstances and appreciated the way she handled an unexpected and deeply personal situation.
Public Reaction and Lock Upp 2 Update
The incident has sparked widespread debate on social media. While many praised Akanksha for speaking with honesty and dignity, others questioned whether such a personal aspect of someone's life should ever be disclosed by another person without consent.
The conversation has also reignited discussions around privacy, identity and the importance of allowing individuals to share personal experiences on their own terms.
As reactions continue to pour in, Akanksha's candid conversation has become one of the most talked-about moments of Lock Upp 2. Meanwhile, the latest episode also saw Shresta Iyer becoming the first contestant to be eliminated from the reality show.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.