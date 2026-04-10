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- Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) Review: Is Pradeep Ranganathan, Krithi Shetty's Film Hit or Flop? Read This
Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) Review: Is Pradeep Ranganathan, Krithi Shetty's Film Hit or Flop? Read This
Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty's much-awaited film 'Love Insurance Kompany', directed by Vignesh Shivan, is finally out. Here's a look at the first audience reactions on Twitter.
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LIK Review
Pradeep Ranganathan is currently Kollywood's biggest sensation. Whatever he touches turns to gold. All three of his films so far have crossed the Rs 100 crore mark. This has created a huge buzz for his new movie, 'Love Insurance Kompany', which was delayed for a long time. The film also stars Krithi Shetty, S.J. Suryah, Gouri Kishan, and Seeman in key roles.
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Love Insurance Kompany Twitter Review
Nayanthara's Rowdy Pictures and Lalit Kumar's Seven Screen Studio have produced this romantic fantasy film. Anirudh's music is already a chartbuster, and the legendary Ravi Varman handled the cinematography. Interestingly, director Vignesh Shivan first wanted to cast Sivakarthikeyan, but the project didn't take off. He then cast Pradeep and has finally released the film.
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Image Credit : Twitter
Love Insurance Kompany Twitter Review
One user praised the film's 2040 setting, the clash between Pradeep and S.J. Suryah, Krithi Shetty's entry, and the comedy by Yogi Babu and Anandraj. He also loved the colourful visuals and Anirudh's music. He says despite being unrealistic, Vignesh Shivan's fun narration makes it an entertaining watch.
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Image Credit : Twitter
Love Insurance Kompany X Platform Review
Another review calls 'LIK' a rom-com with a great concept but poor execution. While the futuristic setting is a plus, the second half apparently drags a lot. The review says only a few comedy scenes with Pradeep and S.J. Suryah work, which isn't enough to save the film. Despite high production quality, the movie is rated 'below average'.
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