A three-piece tailored study in warm ivory, cream, and champagne nude accents, featuring a high, mandarin-collar jacket worn open over a textured high-neck top constructed with horizontal sheer and pearl-beaded striping. The sleeveless inner turtleneck offers coverage up to the chin, counterbalanced by a fitted, high-waisted mini skirt and long, slim-cut sleeves on the outerwear to complete the clean geometric lines. Monochrome works best when textures collide, and here, the soft weave of the outer jacket plays against the linear, pearl-encrusted inner mesh, while pointed embellished heels and a high ponytail elongate the frame for an effortless, sharp aesthetic.

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