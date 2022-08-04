Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal to get married in September; here's a look at their love story

According to the latest reports, Bollywood lovebirds Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal will have two wedding ceremonies- one in Mumbai and the other in Delhi. The couple had been dating for seven long years



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

When Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal first met in 2012 while filming Fukrey, they instantly fell in love. Ali proposed to Richa in 2019 after seven years of dating, and they were set to wed in 2020.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

The pair originally planned to marry in March 2022; however, the COVID pandemic forced them to postpone the event.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Recently, Richa talked about her marriage in an interview with a media house. She said, "Whenever we think about getting married, a new (Covid-19) variation appears. We had reservations for 2020 as well, but the first wave arrived, then lockdown and damage. Again, in February of last year, we felt confident and the conversations began. In India, the second wave was very bad. Very sad.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's love story

When the two watched Chaplin in her residence, Richa first admitted her affections for Ali. Ali waited three months before declaring his love for Richa.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

The pair made their love official when they strolled hand in hand at the Victoria and Abdul world premiere in Venice after five years of secrecy. While Richa and Ali were on vacation in the Maldives, Ali got down on one knee.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

The actor prepared a private supper, and then, after cracking open a bottle of Champagne, he got down on one knee and proposed to Richa.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are currently holidaying in Italy and it seems the couple is making the most of their vacation. They have been sharing pictures and videos on their social media pages. Richa and Ali both will be seen in Fukrey 3, which went on floors in Mumbai on March 3. The comedy film franchise is directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba and is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram