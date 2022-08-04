Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal to get married in September; here's a look at their love story

    First Published Aug 4, 2022, 7:33 PM IST

    According to the latest reports, Bollywood lovebirds Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal will have two wedding ceremonies- one in Mumbai and the other in Delhi. The couple had been dating for seven long years
     

    When Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal first met in 2012 while filming Fukrey, they instantly fell in love. Ali proposed to Richa in 2019 after seven years of dating, and they were set to wed in 2020.

    The pair originally planned to marry in March 2022; however, the COVID pandemic forced them to postpone the event. 

    Recently, Richa talked about her marriage in an interview with a media house. She said, "Whenever we think about getting married, a new (Covid-19) variation appears. We had reservations for 2020 as well, but the first wave arrived, then lockdown and damage. Again, in February of last year, we felt confident and the conversations began. In India, the second wave was very bad. Very sad.
     

    Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's love story 
    When the two watched Chaplin in her residence, Richa first admitted her affections for Ali. Ali waited three months before declaring his love for Richa.

    The pair made their love official when they strolled hand in hand at the Victoria and Abdul world premiere in Venice after five years of secrecy. While Richa and Ali were on vacation in the Maldives, Ali got down on one knee.

    The actor prepared a private supper, and then, after cracking open a bottle of Champagne, he got down on one knee and proposed to Richa.

    Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are currently holidaying in Italy and it seems the couple is making the most of their vacation. They have been sharing pictures and videos on their social media pages. Richa and Ali both will be seen in Fukrey 3, which went on floors in Mumbai on March 3. The comedy film franchise is directed by Mrigdeep Singh Lamba and is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment.

     

    The Great Indian Murder, a new Hotstar series, was where Richa was last seen. She has appeared in movies like Masaan, Fukrey, and Gangs of Wasseypur. The fourth season of the online television show Inside Edge is one of her forthcoming ventures. Ali recently appeared opposite Gal Gadot and Kenneth Branagh in the Hollywood movie Death on the Nile.

