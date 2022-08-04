Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Video: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai in style after shooting for 'Dunki' in London

    Shah Rukh Khan wore a camouflage jacket, blue jeans, and a casual white T-shirt. The actor finished off his appearance with a hat and some sunglasses.
     

    Video: Shah Rukh Khan returns to 'Bay' in style after shooting for 'Dunki' in London RBA
    First Published Aug 4, 2022, 6:10 PM IST

    Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan has been eluding the media and paparazzi for a while therefore, his fans have been waiting impatiently to catch a peek of the superstar. King Khan, who recently finished filming in London for his upcoming movie Dunki, recently returned to Mumbai, and this time, the actor gave photographers a clear view of him. Recently, SRK and Taapsee Pannu were in London filming for a movie directed by Rajkumar Hirani. On Thursday, the actor arrived back in Mumbai, and photos of him leaving the airport were taken.

    He was dressed in blue jeans, a camouflage jacket, and a casual white t-shirt. The actor finished off his appearance with a hat and some sunglasses. He moved inexplicably coolly in the direction of his automobile. Here is the video:

    Earlier, a few images of Shah Rukh, Taapsee, and Hirani from the Dunki sets had been stolen. SRK's appearance from the movie hasn't been revealed, but a recent leak showed him up close. Shah Rukh is shown in the image sporting an all-black ensemble. He was observed observing Hirani as the team approached them.

    Also Read: Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor love story: From how it started to their ugly break up

    Last week, a picture of Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu in the streets of London leaked online. In the photo, SRK was seen down on one knee with a confused expression on his face while he held a bag in his hands. On the other hand, Taapsee sports a big smile while a bag is on her shoulder. It seems like the duo is off on a journey together. The movie will be released in theatres on December 22, 2023.

    Also Read: Har Ghar Tiranga: KGF star Yash supports PM Modi’s campaign; here's what he said

    Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make his comeback on the silver screen after five years with the film Pathaan. He will also be seen in Atlee’s Jawan with Nayanthara.

