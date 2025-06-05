- Home
From Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur to Neena Gupta, Metro In Dino stars are worth crores—discover who tops the list with the highest net worth.
| Published : Jun 05 2025, 06:40 PM
1 Min read
Image Credit : Social Media
Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan, the lead actress in 'Metro In Dino,' boasts a net worth of ₹82 crore.
Image Credit : Social Media
Aditya Roy Kapur
Aditya Roy Kapur, the leading man in 'Metro In Dino,' has a total net worth of ₹89 crore.
Image Credit : Social Media
Pankaj Tripathi
Pankaj Tripathi, also part of the film, has a net worth of ₹45 crore.
Image Credit : Social Media
Konkona Sen Sharma
Konkona Sen Sharma, who was also in the first part of 'Metro In Dino,' charges up to ₹1 crore per film. Her net worth is ₹40 crore.
Image Credit : Social Media
Ali Fazal
Ali Fazal, seen in 'Metro In Dino,' lives a luxurious life. His total net worth is ₹33 crore.
Image Credit : Social Media
Fatima Sana Shaikh
Fatima Sana Shaikh has an impressive net worth of ₹22 crore, earned through films, endorsements, and brand deals.
Image Credit : Social Media
Neena Gupta
Neena Gupta plays a key role in the film. Her net worth is ₹72 crore.
