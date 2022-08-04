Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    After controversial photoshoot, Ranveer Singh to pose nude for PETA India campaign?

    First Published Aug 4, 2022, 8:50 PM IST

    Ranveer Singh is back in the headlines as PETA India has asked him to pose nude again. According to reports, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India has written a letter to Singh asking if he would like to pose nude for a campaign. 

    Photo Courtesy: Ranveer Singh's Instagram

    Following his naked picture for a magazine, Ranveer Singh recently left all his followers in awe. The actor's images figuratively crashed the internet. 

    Photo Courtesy: Ranveer Singh's Instagram

    The actor faced a lot of criticism from many social media users, but several of his colleagues, including Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, and others, came out in the actor's defence. 

    Photo Courtesy: Ranveer Singh's Instagram

    However, it appears that Ranveer is back to hogging all the attention after receiving a letter from PETA. Yes! According to the latest report, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India has written a letter to Singh requesting if he would like to pose naked for a campaign to promote vegan consumption. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Ranveer Singh's Instagram

    Their letter read, "We saw your head-turning Paper Magazine photo shoot and we hope you’ll ditch the pants for us, too. To promote compassion for animals, will you consider appearing in a nude PETA India advertisement with the tagline ‘All Animals Have the Same Parts Try Vegan?’ I’ve attached a reference image featuring Pamela Anderson for your perusal."
     

    Photo Courtesy: Ranveer Singh's Instagram

    Karan Johar questioned Aamir Khan regarding Ranveer Singh's nude picture issue in the most recent episode of Koffee With Karan 7. Aamir responded to this query by saying, "He has a fantastic body. He showed a lot of bravery in my opinion."
     

    Photo Courtesy: Ranveer Singh's Instagram

    Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt on the work front. This film also features Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. Also Read: Video: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai in style after shooting for 'Dunki' in London

    Image: Paper Magazine/Twitter

    Earlier, the film producer Karan Johar officially announced the film's release date, which is February 10, 2023.  Also Read: Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal to get married in September; here's a look at their love story

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Video: Shah Rukh Khan returns to 'Bay' in style after shooting for 'Dunki' in London RBA

    Video: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai in style after shooting for 'Dunki' in London

    Hollywood Jennifer Coolidge opens up on her American Pie role says she got a lot of sexual action drb

    Jennifer Coolidge opens up on her 'American Pie' role; says she got ‘a lot of sexual action’

    Koffee with Karan 7 Katrina Kaif to spill beans about her love story with Vicky Kaushal drb

    Koffee with Karan 7: Katrina Kaif to spill beans about her love story with Vicky Kaushal?

    Joaquin Phoenix's Joker 2 set to release in 2024; Lady Gaga likely to play Harley Quinn RBA

    Joaquin Phoenix's Joker 2 set to release in 2024; Lady Gaga likely to play Harley Quinn

    Har Ghar Tiranga KGF star Yash supports PM Modi campaign RBA

    Har Ghar Tiranga: KGF star Yash supports PM Modi’s campaign; here's what he said

    Recent Stories

    SCARY Pictures: Kim Kardashian gets painful 'Morpheus Laser Treatment' to get curvy, sexy figure RBA

    SCARY Pictures: Kim Kardashian gets painful 'Morpheus Laser Treatment' to get curvy, sexy figure

    China escalates tensions in Taiwan Strait, 5 missiles land in Japan's waters

    China escalates tensions in Taiwan Strait, 5 missiles land in Japan's waters

    Inspiring journey of Judoka Tulika Maan, who reduced 30 kgs, on her way to CWG 2022 silver snt

    Inspiring journey of Judoka Tulika Maan, who reduced 30 kgs, on her way to CWG 2022 silver

    Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal to get married in September; here's a look at their love story RBA

    Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal to get married in September; here's a look at their love story

    football Will Aubameyang consider moving to Chelsea after just six months at Barcelona snt

    Will Aubameyang consider moving to Chelsea after just six months at Barcelona?

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule snt

    India@75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka snt

    India@75: Gangadharrao Balakrishna Deshpande, the Lion of Karnataka

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the Sanyasi-Fakir revolt

    Video Icon
    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist' RBA

    Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on Asianet News 'Samvad': I am a musician and an environmentalist'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British snt

    India@75: Rani Velu Nachiar, the first Indian queen to fight the British

    Video Icon