After controversial photoshoot, Ranveer Singh to pose nude for PETA India campaign?

Ranveer Singh is back in the headlines as PETA India has asked him to pose nude again. According to reports, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India has written a letter to Singh asking if he would like to pose nude for a campaign.

Photo Courtesy: Ranveer Singh's Instagram

Following his naked picture for a magazine, Ranveer Singh recently left all his followers in awe. The actor's images figuratively crashed the internet.

Photo Courtesy: Ranveer Singh's Instagram

The actor faced a lot of criticism from many social media users, but several of his colleagues, including Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, and others, came out in the actor's defence.

Photo Courtesy: Ranveer Singh's Instagram

However, it appears that Ranveer is back to hogging all the attention after receiving a letter from PETA. Yes! According to the latest report, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India has written a letter to Singh requesting if he would like to pose naked for a campaign to promote vegan consumption.



Photo Courtesy: Ranveer Singh's Instagram

Their letter read, "We saw your head-turning Paper Magazine photo shoot and we hope you’ll ditch the pants for us, too. To promote compassion for animals, will you consider appearing in a nude PETA India advertisement with the tagline ‘All Animals Have the Same Parts Try Vegan?’ I’ve attached a reference image featuring Pamela Anderson for your perusal."



Photo Courtesy: Ranveer Singh's Instagram

Karan Johar questioned Aamir Khan regarding Ranveer Singh's nude picture issue in the most recent episode of Koffee With Karan 7. Aamir responded to this query by saying, "He has a fantastic body. He showed a lot of bravery in my opinion."



Photo Courtesy: Ranveer Singh's Instagram

Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt on the work front. This film also features Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. Also Read: Video: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai in style after shooting for 'Dunki' in London

Image: Paper Magazine/Twitter