Ayushmann Khurrana has wrapped the shooting for his upcoming film 'Ye Prem Mol Liya', directed by Sooraj Barjatya. The actor shared pictures from the set. Anupam Kher also confirmed the wrap. The film is slated for a November 27 release.

Ayushmann Khurrana has wrapped the shooting of his upcoming film 'Ye Prem Mol Liya' by Sooraj Barjatya on Saturday. The actor shared glimpses from the sets of the film. The 'Vicky Donor' actor shared snaps with director Sooraj Barjatya on Saturday, announcing the wrap of the movie. The post came after Anupam Kher announced the wrap of the film on Friday. While sharing the photos, Ayushmann wrote, "Wrapped the shoot of Yeh Prem Mol Liya in the most auspicious way at Banganga. With our hearts full of love and gratitude, thank you Sooraj sir, Rajshri Productions, Mahaveer Jain and the entire team for making this journey so special. We can't wait to bring this Sooraj Barjatya film to you and your family only in cinemas on 27th November." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

Anupam Kher calls it a 'beautiful chapter'

On Friday, Anupam Kher shared his experience of working in a film with Sooraj Barjatya, calling it "another beautiful chapter in his extraordinary journey" of cinema. "AND IT IS A WRAP.... Last night, we completed the picture wrap of Sooraj Barjatya's #YehPremMolLiya. I've known Sooraj from the time he was an assistant on my very first film, Saaransh. Since then, we have shared the journey of more than eight films together. Watching him evolve into one of the greatest storytellers of our times has been a privilege," Kher wrote on Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampk)

About 'Ye Prem Mol Liya'

Backed by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films, the film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in lead roles. The film was announced in April this year. The movie also reunites Barjatya with composer Himesh Reshammiya after their previous collaboration on 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo'. (ANI)