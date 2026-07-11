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Lenin Box Office Collection Day 1: Akhil Akkineni's Action Drama Opens with Rs 9.73 Crore Worldwide
Lenin Box Office Collection Day 1: Akhil Akkineni's action drama Lenin has kicked off its theatrical journey on a positive note, posting encouraging box office numbers on Day 1. The film recorded a healthy opening both in India and overseas
Lenin Starts Strong with Nearly Rs 10 Crore Worldwide
Akhil Akkineni's latest action drama Lenin has begun its box office journey with an encouraging opening. Released in theatres on Friday, the film earned an estimated Rs 5.90 crore net in India on its first day, according to trade estimates.
The film's India gross collection stood at Rs 6.73 crore, while it also performed well in overseas territories by collecting Rs 3 crore gross. This took Lenin's worldwide opening day gross to Rs 9.73 crore, giving the film a solid start ahead of its first weekend.
The movie, which stars Bhagyashri Borse opposite Akhil Akkineni, was screened across 2,028 shows nationwide on its opening day
Telugu States Lead the Film's Opening Day Business
As expected, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana emerged as the biggest contributors to Lenin's Day 1 earnings. The two Telugu-speaking states generated Rs 6 crore in gross collections, accounting for the lion's share of the film's domestic business.
Outside the home market, Karnataka contributed Rs 65 lakh, while Tamil Nadu added Rs 3 lakh. The remaining regions across India collectively brought in Rs 5 lakh, highlighting that the film's strongest support currently comes from its core Telugu audience.
The coming weekend will be crucial in determining whether the film can build on its opening momentum through positive word-of-mouth.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Cheers for Akhil Akkineni's New Release
Ahead of the film's release, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu extended her best wishes to the cast and crew through social media. She shared a heartfelt message expressing confidence in the film and wishing the team success.
Responding to her gesture, Akhil Akkineni thanked Samantha and expressed his appreciation for her support, saying that both he and the team were grateful for her encouraging words.
Directed by Murali Kishor Abburu, Lenin is set against the backdrop of Rayalaseema and blends action with intense drama. The film's soundtrack has been composed by S. Thaman, whose music has already drawn attention from audiences.
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