Akhil Akkineni's latest action drama Lenin has begun its box office journey with an encouraging opening. Released in theatres on Friday, the film earned an estimated Rs 5.90 crore net in India on its first day, according to trade estimates.

The film's India gross collection stood at Rs 6.73 crore, while it also performed well in overseas territories by collecting Rs 3 crore gross. This took Lenin's worldwide opening day gross to Rs 9.73 crore, giving the film a solid start ahead of its first weekend.

The movie, which stars Bhagyashri Borse opposite Akhil Akkineni, was screened across 2,028 shows nationwide on its opening day