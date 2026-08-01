Actor Randeep Hooda joined the NGO Global Sikhs in Sivasagar, Assam, to distribute flood relief. He helped serve food via langar and distributed essential kits to families affected by the devastating floods in the state.

'Humanity Is Our Duty' While serving food through langar, Randeep Hooda told ANI, "This is the Sivasagar railway station, and many affected families have come here from the surrounding areas. So, we make the food and bring it to them, and we have been doing this every day for the last seven days. Humanity is above everything else. I have been working with the same team, which is Global Sikhs, for the past many years, and the groundwork they do is amazing. I would urge everybody to contribute in whichever way they can to help people-not just here, but wherever there is a problem. As human beings, it is our duty to help our fellow human beings. That is why we are here." Preparing Relief Kits About the further relief efforts, the 'Savarkar' actor said, "The team has already done a lot of research on what they need, mostly people need immediate relief in everyday amenities and you know food and things like place to sleep, a mattress, a torpiline, you know basic household toiletry items and stuff. So, we are making kits and we'll be distributing it to whoever needs them and our team is also out there looking for people who have not received help yet so we are trying to do that as well." Assam Flood Situation According to the reports of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 82 people have lost their lives in floods in the state so far. Earlier on Friday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed gratitude to industrialist Gautam Adani for contributing Rs 11 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support relief and rehabilitation efforts for people affected by floods in the state. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda participated in a flood relief distribution programme organised by Global Sikhs in Assam's Sivasagar on Saturday. He distributed rations and other essential supplies to the flood-affected population of Sivasagar.The actor also visited the Gurudwara Sahib in Sivasagar and offered his prayers for the well-being of people in flood-affected Assam. The actor participated in the relief efforts with the NGO. Hooda urged the public to contribute in any way possible, whether through direct involvement, prayer, or financial support to relief organisations to help the flood-affected population in Assam.While serving food through langar, Randeep Hooda told ANI, "This is the Sivasagar railway station, and many affected families have come here from the surrounding areas. So, we make the food and bring it to them, and we have been doing this every day for the last seven days. Humanity is above everything else. I have been working with the same team, which is Global Sikhs, for the past many years, and the groundwork they do is amazing. I would urge everybody to contribute in whichever way they can to help people-not just here, but wherever there is a problem. As human beings, it is our duty to help our fellow human beings. That is why we are here."About the further relief efforts, the 'Savarkar' actor said, "The team has already done a lot of research on what they need, mostly people need immediate relief in everyday amenities and you know food and things like place to sleep, a mattress, a torpiline, you know basic household toiletry items and stuff. So, we are making kits and we'll be distributing it to whoever needs them and our team is also out there looking for people who have not received help yet so we are trying to do that as well."According to the reports of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 82 people have lost their lives in floods in the state so far. Earlier on Friday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed gratitude to industrialist Gautam Adani for contributing Rs 11 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support relief and rehabilitation efforts for people affected by floods in the state. (ANI)