After 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein', Ruhaanika Dhawan joins 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15' to break her child actor image. She calls herself an 'adrenaline junkie' and wants audiences to see her 'real me' on the unscripted, stunt-based reality show.

After winning hearts as the lovable Ruhi in Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel's hit television drama 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein', actor Ruhaanika Dhawan is ready to turn the page on her child star image. The young actor, who is set to test her limits on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15', says she sees the adventure reality show as an opportunity to break away from the "child actor" stereotype and reveal a side of herself that audiences have never seen before. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruhaanika Dhawan (@ruhaanikad)

'Audience will be witnessing a new, different side of me'

Speaking to ANI, Ruhaanika shared, "I'm very happy to be back on screen. I want to break the stereotype that people have about me being a child artist on Indian television. This time, the audience will be witnessing a new, different side of me, the real me and I really am. I'm very much looking forward to the audience's reaction to that."

On Her Iconic Role as 'Ruhi'

Calling the character of 'Ruhi' close to her heart, the actor further added, "Ruhi will always be a character very, very close to my heart. It gave me the name and fame that I have today, and everybody still knows me as Ruhi. It's a very very special character and something I'm going to always be grateful for."

'An Adrenaline Junkie' on a New Venture

On being a part of the stunt reality show, Ruhaanika described herself as an "adrenaline junkie". "I've always been this adrenaline junkie, and I've loved it. I'm someone who's very up for things like these, but Khatron has certainly tested me in numerous ways. It is supposed to scare you, but that's the beauty of it, and that's where the magic takes me," she said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

The actor hopes that the audience will appreciate her fresh efforts in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' season 15. "I was hoping that people would appreciate me for the effort put into this show. It's a reality show, and it is not scripted. The raw essence will be captured, and we're doing stunts so you're natural, you're yourself. It's all organic," she said.

The latest season of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15' is all set to air on August 1. (ANI)