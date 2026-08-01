Actor Ashutosh Rana reacted to Kangana Ranaut's remarks on NEET protesters, advising one to be mindful of their words. Ranaut had called the protests 'puke-inducing' and the protesters 'Generation Gutter,' drawing a philosophical response from Rana.

Actor Ashutosh Rana weighed in on the remarks made by fellow actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut about the youth after criticising the recent student protests against the NEET UG-2026 paper leak. Speaking to ANI, Ashutosh Rana stated that one should be mindful of their words in every situation.

"It is through your words that you earn the honour of riding an elephant, and it is also through your words, the very things you say, that you invite the punishment of being crushed beneath its feet. Our words are symbols of our honour, just as they can become the cause of our humiliation. Therefore, we must always be mindful of our language in every situation," he said.

Kangana Ranaut's Controversial Remarks

Earlier, Kangana shared a series of posts on her Instagram Stories, calling the protest videos "puke-inducing." The BJP MP also criticised the protesters' style and language.

"Never in my life have I seen so much ugliness in one place. These reels from Gen Z protests are puke-inducing. The way they speak and the kind of language they are using... never in my life have I seen everything in each and every frame so jarring and so crass all at once, "she wrote.

"Ewww, who is birthing and raising them?" she added.

Ranaut also wrote, "India is a place of diversely beautiful people, draped in elegance and rooted in cultural sophistication. You call yourself cockroaches and look/behave like them as well. There is no paradox or juxtaposition there, just simply subjecting the world to your filth, garbage and ugliness. I am scarred from these reels. I need some healing, digital detox."

She added, "I am scarred by these reels. Need some healing, digital detox."

Kangana shared in another remark, "Most appalling is the behavior of young Hindu women who want to imitate the lives of independent career women without earning that freedom. Truly independent women make rebellious choices and bold opinions. They make unconventional career moves, and they take accountability for their actions because they are on their own. They do not do this at the cost of their parents or families."

"I call them Generation Gutter. Some of them have nothing to offer to the system. They are not good at studies. They are so ugly and corrupt that they can't even be homemakers," she wrote. (ANI)