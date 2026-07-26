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Akhil Akkineni Breaks Silence on Wife Zainab's Trolling; Says 'I Knew It Would Happen'
Akhil Akkineni has addressed the online trolling directed at his wife, Zainab, revealing he anticipated the backlash even before their marriage. The actor also shared why he chose to stand by her despite the criticism.
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Akhil Akkineni
Akhil Akkineni is currently enjoying a wave of success. His recently released film 'Lenin' is the first major hit of his ten-year-long career and is running successfully in theatres. The movie stars Bhagyashree Borse opposite him. Murali Kishore directed the film, which Nagavamsi and Nagarjuna produced.
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First Hit After Marriage, Wife's Good Luck
'Lenin' is Akhil's first film to be released after his wedding. Many say his wife, Zainab, brought good luck into his life, helping him score a super success. She even attended the film's success meet and lovingly called him 'Ayyagaru Number 1'. However, there has been a lot of talk, or rather trolling, about Zainab on social media since before their marriage.
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The Age Gap Between Akhil and Zainab
Netizens have been constantly commenting that Zainab is older than Akhil. These comments started right from the moment their relationship became public. People also made remarks about her religion. Akhil has finally responded to this trolling, stating that when they met, they never thought about their age difference or her religion.
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Image Credit : Instagram
Knew It Before Marriage
Akhil revealed, 'But we spoke about these things before we got married. We knew people would troll us over these issues.' He said they decided not to pay attention to the trolling after marriage. 'I asked myself, should I sit and think about this trolling, or should I think about our 50-year life together? I chose to start thinking about our life.'
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She Supported Me During Tough Times
Akhil shared, 'I told Zainab beforehand that once we are married, there will be some negative comments, and you have to be ready for them. She is very strong.' He added, 'We have a fantastic understanding. That's why we can think beyond age, religion, and caste.' Akhil also praised his wife, saying he can never forget the support Zainab gave him when he was going through a mentally tough phase.
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