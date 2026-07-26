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She Supported Me During Tough Times

Akhil shared, 'I told Zainab beforehand that once we are married, there will be some negative comments, and you have to be ready for them. She is very strong.' He added, 'We have a fantastic understanding. That's why we can think beyond age, religion, and caste.' Akhil also praised his wife, saying he can never forget the support Zainab gave him when he was going through a mentally tough phase.