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Akhil Akkineni's Lenin Salary: Did Nagarjuna's Son Receive a Career-Best Paycheque?
Akhil Akkineni has finally scored a massive hit with 'Lenin', a first in his career. So, how much did he charge for the film? We break down the remuneration details for the entire team.
'Lenin' Cast Fees
After a string of six unsuccessful films, Akhil Akkineni has finally scored a much-needed box office success with his seventh outing, Lenin. The film's strong theatrical run has brought celebrations to the Akkineni household, with Nagarjuna recently saying at the success party that it "feels like a festival at home." As the film continues its successful run, reports have revealed the reported remuneration of the lead cast and key crew members.
Akhil Akkineni Reportedly Gets Career-Best Paycheque
According to reports, Akhil Akkineni received his highest-ever remuneration for Lenin, taking home around Rs 8 crore. Before this, the actor's reported fee was said to be below Rs 5 crore. Reports suggest that producer Nagarjuna approved the increased remuneration after the film emerged as a commercial success.
Here's What the Rest of the Team Reportedly Earned
Music composer S. Thaman, whose soundtrack and background score received praise, reportedly charged Rs 4 crore for the film.
Leading lady Bhagyashri Borse is said to have earned Rs 1.5 crore, while Shivaji, who played an important role, reportedly received Rs 80 lakh. Actor Sunil was reportedly paid Rs 60 lakh, and veteran actress Eeswari Rao is said to have earned Rs 38 lakh.
Meanwhile, director Murali Kishore Abburu reportedly charged between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 1 crore, although the exact figure has not been officially confirmed.
'Lenin' Continues Strong Box Office Run
Released on July 10, Lenin has successfully crossed its break-even mark and continues to perform well in its third week. The makers recently announced that the film is now heading towards the Rs 100 crore milestone.
Produced jointly by Nagarjuna and Nagavamsi, the film stars Akhil Akkineni and Bhagyashri Borse in the lead, with Shivaji, Sunil and Eeswari Rao playing key supporting roles.
Note: The remuneration figures mentioned above are based on media reports and have not been officially confirmed by the makers or the actors.
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