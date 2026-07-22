Released on July 10, Lenin has successfully crossed its break-even mark and continues to perform well in its third week. The makers recently announced that the film is now heading towards the Rs 100 crore milestone.

Produced jointly by Nagarjuna and Nagavamsi, the film stars Akhil Akkineni and Bhagyashri Borse in the lead, with Shivaji, Sunil and Eeswari Rao playing key supporting roles.

Note: The remuneration figures mentioned above are based on media reports and have not been officially confirmed by the makers or the actors.