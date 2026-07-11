After being taken down from ZEE5, Diljit Dosanjh's 'Satluj' was screened at a Gurdwara in Jammu. The DGPC-organised event saw a large, multi-faith turnout. The film is based on activist Jaswant Singh Khalra's life and death in the 1990s.

A special community screening of the film 'Satluj' was held on Friday evening at Gurdwara Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji in Nanak Nagar, Jammu, after the film was taken down from OTT platform ZEE5 within 48 hours of its release following government orders. The screening was organised by the District Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (DGPC), Jammu. People from different communities attended the event to watch the film together.

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'Want to hide the truth': Organisers

Speaking to ANI, Treasurer Sardar Jagpal Singh said the large turnout reflected the interest people had in watching the film. He also said screenings would continue at other Gurdwaras over the next few days. "Look at the gathering here; people from all faiths, Hindus, Sikhs, Muslims, and others, are present. The movie started at 8:00 PM, and it is now nearly 10:20 PM. It is baffling why the government or the people involved want to hide the truth. This movie is currently being shown at this Gurdwara, and the screenings will continue at various other Gurdwaras until the 16th," he added.

Why was 'Satluj' taken down?

The Diljit Dosanjh-starrer has been in the spotlight after it was recently taken down from ZEE5 just two days after its release, leading to reactions from several celebrities and political leaders. According to Information and Broadcasting Ministry officials, the film did not have the required certification for a theatrical release. An I&B Ministry official told ANI, "Satluj did not have the required certification for a theatrical release. Instead of complying with the certification process, the makers changed the film's title and released it on an OTT platform on Friday." The official further alleged that the release violated provisions of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

Film based on activist Jaswant Singh Khalra

The film is based on the life of Jaswant Singh Khalra, who highlighted alleged illegal killings and secret cremations during the late 1980s and early 1990s, when Punjab witnessed a period of militancy and counter-insurgency operations. Khalra disappeared in 1995, and his body was later recovered near the Harike Bridge on the Sutlej River. He was allegedly kidnapped and killed, with allegations involving then-Punjab Police officials.

Directed by Honey Trehan and produced by RSVP and MacGuffin Pictures, 'Satluj' stars Arjun Rampal, Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder Vicky and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan. (ANI)