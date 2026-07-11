The film also continued its run in international markets. On its second Friday, Alpha collected around Rs 1 crore overseas, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 23.55 crore.

Combined with the domestic figures, the film's worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 82.06 crore. With the weekend ahead, the makers will be hoping for another jump in collections that could bring the film closer to the Rs 100 crore milestone in the coming days.

Occupancy Improves as Evening and Night Shows Draw Bigger Crowds

Despite the weekday slowdown, audience turnout improved as the day progressed. Alpha recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 12.89% on Day 8.

The film opened with a 5.85% occupancy during the morning shows, which increased to 10.15% in the afternoon. Evening screenings registered 14.23% occupancy, while the highest footfall came during the night shows at 18.38%.

The upward trend through the day suggests that the film continues to enjoy support from evening moviegoers and could benefit from stronger weekend business.