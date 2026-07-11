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Alpha Box Office Collection Day 8: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s Spy Thriller Crosses Rs 82 Crore Worldwide
Alpha Box Office Collection Day 8: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's spy thriller Alpha has entered its second week with a steady performance at the box office. The film has now crossed Rs 82 crore worldwide, maintaining momentum despite expected weekday dip
Alpha Crosses Rs 82 Crore Worldwide as Second Week Begins
Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's action-packed espionage thriller Alpha continues to perform steadily at the box office. After a promising opening week, the film has entered its second week on a stable note, adding to its overall collections and crossing the Rs 82 crore mark globally. While collections have naturally slowed after the first weekend, the film continues to attract audiences across domestic and overseas markets.
Steady Day 8 Collection Takes India Total Past Rs 58 Crore Gross
According to trade estimates, Alpha earned Rs 1.65 crore net in India on its eighth day (second Friday), with the film screening across 4,831 shows nationwide.
This takes the film's India net collection to Rs 49.10 crore, while its gross domestic earnings have reached Rs 58.51 crore. The film has managed to maintain a decent hold during weekdays, a positive sign for its theatrical run as it heads into its second weekend.
Day-wise India Net Collection
Day 1 (Friday): Rs 9.25 crore Day 2 (Saturday): Rs 11.50 crore Day 3 (Sunday): Rs 13.25 crore Day 4 (Monday): Rs 3.85 crore Day 5 (Tuesday): Rs 4.25 crore Day 6 (Wednesday): Rs 2.85 crore Day 7 (Thursday): Rs 2.60 crore Day 8 (Second Friday): Rs 1.65 crore
Total India Net Collection: Rs 49.10 crore
Overseas Earnings Push Worldwide Total Beyond Rs 82 Crore
The film also continued its run in international markets. On its second Friday, Alpha collected around Rs 1 crore overseas, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 23.55 crore.
Combined with the domestic figures, the film's worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 82.06 crore. With the weekend ahead, the makers will be hoping for another jump in collections that could bring the film closer to the Rs 100 crore milestone in the coming days.
Occupancy Improves as Evening and Night Shows Draw Bigger Crowds
Despite the weekday slowdown, audience turnout improved as the day progressed. Alpha recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 12.89% on Day 8.
The film opened with a 5.85% occupancy during the morning shows, which increased to 10.15% in the afternoon. Evening screenings registered 14.23% occupancy, while the highest footfall came during the night shows at 18.38%.
The upward trend through the day suggests that the film continues to enjoy support from evening moviegoers and could benefit from stronger weekend business.
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