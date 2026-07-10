On Raghav Juyal's birthday, makers of Nani-starrer 'The Paradise' unveiled a new poster of his character, Vikram Maalik. The film is set for an August 21, 2026 release. Raghav's recent work includes 'Kill' and the upcoming 'Bhai Tera Star Hai'.

The makers of actor Nani starrer 'The Paradise' have unveiled a new poster of Raghav Juyal's character as Vikram Maalik, extending birthday wishes to the 'Kill' star. In a social media post, the makers shared the fierce poster of Vikram Maalik and wrote, "Wishing our 'VIKRAM MAALIK' aka the supremely talented #RaghavJuyal a very Happy Birthday. He will meet you in #TheParadise and stun you with his performance."

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View this post on Instagram Earlier in June, the makers unveiled Raghav's first look from the film, showing him dressed in heavy gold chains and carrying a commanding presence as he leapt off the car. The actor shared the video on his Instagram handle.

About 'The Paradise'

Produced by SLV Cinemas, 'The Paradise' is slated for a massive theatrical release on August 21, 2026, in eight languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, English, Spanish, Bengali, Kannada, and Malayalam.

In a move that underlines the film's global ambitions, the makers have reportedly approached Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds to present 'The Paradise' across international markets, stated a press release.

Raghav Juyal's Career Highlights

Raghav Juyal is an emerging star in Bollywood who has gained critical acclaim in the cinema industry with hits like 'Kill', ABCD 2, Street Dancer and others. His work in Aryan Khan's debut directorial 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' received much praise. The show had cameos by Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. It is currently streaming on Netflix.

Besides 'The Paradise', Raghav also has the upcoming film 'Bhai Tera Star Hai' in the pipeline. It will be released on July 30. (ANI)