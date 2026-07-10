Akhil Akkineni's Lenin hit theatres on July 10 with early morning shows across India and overseas. As the first screenings concluded, social media platform X was flooded with reactions from moviegoers eager to share their first impressions.

#Lenin First Half:



Starts with a strong setup, interesting characters, and #JrNTR's voice-over that instantly grabs attention.



However, the later portions feel slow, the love track doesn't create much impact, and despite having good scope, the drama doesn't fully land.



The… — Movies4u Official (@Movies4u_Officl) July 9, 2026

Like most major releases, the film quickly became a talking point online, with audiences discussing everything from Akhil's performance to the film's action sequences and emotional moments. These early reactions reflect the opinions of viewers who attended the opening shows and may not represent the film's overall reception.