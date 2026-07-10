Lenin FIRST Review: Akhil Akkineni's Rural Action Drama Gets Mixed Early Reactions
Lenin FIRST Review: Akhil Akkineni's much-awaited Telugu action drama Lenin has finally reached theatres. Following first-day-first-show screenings, moviegoers have taken to X to share their initial reactions, offering early glimpse
Lenin Opens To Early Buzz On X
Akhil Akkineni's Lenin hit theatres on July 10 with early morning shows across India and overseas. As the first screenings concluded, social media platform X was flooded with reactions from moviegoers eager to share their first impressions.
#Lenin First Half:
Starts with a strong setup, interesting characters, and #JrNTR's voice-over that instantly grabs attention.
However, the later portions feel slow, the love track doesn't create much impact, and despite having good scope, the drama doesn't fully land.
The…
— Movies4u Official (@Movies4u_Officl) July 9, 2026
Like most major releases, the film quickly became a talking point online, with audiences discussing everything from Akhil's performance to the film's action sequences and emotional moments. These early reactions reflect the opinions of viewers who attended the opening shows and may not represent the film's overall reception.
First-Day Audience Reactions Remain Mixed
The initial response on X suggests that Lenin has generated considerable discussion among fans. While several viewers appreciated the rural action backdrop, performances and action sequences, others had differing opinions on the screenplay and pacing.
#LeninReview:#AkhilAkkineni delivers an improved performance with much more confident and effortless screen presence.
Thaman's BGM is a major highlight and works for most parts of the film. The interval and climax are the strongest portions.
However, the screenplay never…
— Movies4u Official (@Movies4u_Officl) July 10, 2026
As with any opening-day release, these reviews are based on personal viewing experiences. A clearer picture of the film's critical and commercial reception is expected to emerge over the weekend as more audiences watch it in theatres.
Cast And Technical Team Behind Lenin
Directed and written by Murali Kishor Abburu, Lenin stars Akhil Akkineni in the lead alongside Bhagyashri Borse.
The film has been produced by Akkineni Nagarjuna and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Manam Enterprises LLP and Sithara Entertainments, with presentation by Annapurna Studios.
#Lenin is an ambitious commercial entertainer that gets many of its building blocks right but misses the emotional glue needed to elevate them.
Murali Kishore Abburu creates an engaging rural world with Mahabharata-inspired drama, well-planned screenplay reveals, and a…
— Thyview (@Thyview) July 10, 2026
The technical crew includes:
Cinematography: Leon Britto Editing: Navin Nooli Music: Thaman S Production Design: Avinash Kolla Action Choreography: Dhilip Subarian, Ram-Lakshman, Vijay and Real Sathish Dance Choreography: Dinesh Master
The film's songs feature lyrics by Saraswathiputra Ramajogayya Sastry, Bhaskarbatla Ravikumar, Anantha Sriram and Kalyan Chakravarthy Tripuraneni. Costume design has been handled by P. Rajni, while the post-production work, including DI, sound mixing and VFX, was completed at Annapurna Studios. The soundtrack has been released under the T-Series label.
As the opening weekend progresses, the film's box office performance and broader audience response will provide a better indication of how Lenin is being received.
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