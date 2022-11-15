Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Last picture of Superstar Krishna goes viral; Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar shared the photo

    First Published Nov 15, 2022, 9:56 AM IST

    Superstar Krishna passes away: On social media, Late Superstar Krishna's last image with son Mahesh Babu, daughter-in-law Namrata Shirodkar, and his grandchildren is gone viral.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Telugu Superstar Krishna served the Telugu cinema industry for 50 years as an actor, producer, director, and leader of a production firm, according to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Krishna's passing, has left a "indelible impression" on viewers' emotions and is a "major loss" for the Telugu cinema industry. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, has also expressed his sorrow and grief over Krishna's passing.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The entire south industry is mourning the death of the legendary actor and is offering their heartfelt condolences to the family. Actor Mahesh Babu is shattered and heartbroken by the sudden loss of his father and is devastated.  

    Photo Courtesy: Movie Still

    Krishna’s first wife Indira Devi passed away in September 2022, while his elder son Ramesh Babu died in January. According to reports, Krishna was said to have been deeply impacted by these tragedies. Krishna was the father of actor Mahesh Babu, Padmavathi, Manjula and Priyadarshini. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Movie Still

    Krishna's last photo with his son Mahesh Babu and his family is now going viral. This photo was posted by Krishna's daughter-in-law Namrata Shirodkar where we can see Indira Devi's portrait in the background. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Namrata shared the photo and wrote, "Life comes a full circle as they say... and this now is my circle of life! Love you mamaiyya garu.. You're one of a kind and we're blessed to have you in our lives.. I know mummy would normally be in this family frame but from now on she will live on in our hearts and we will celebrate her every single day till we are on this side of the world. We know she's here protecting our family.. Love love and more love to you Mummy (sic)." Also Read: Telugu superstar Krishna, Mahesh Babu's father passes away at 79 in Hyderabad

    Photo Courtesy: Movie Still

    He had acted in more than 350 films in a variety of roles and was also awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2009 by the Government of India. He also worked with his son Mahesh Babu in more than 25 movies like Needa, Anna Thammudu, Gudachari 117 and Poratam. Also Read: Who was Superstar Krishna? Veteran Telugu actor passed away at 79

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    US comedian Jay Leno suffered serious burns in gasoline fire RBA

    US comedian Jay Leno suffered serious burns in gasoline fire

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: Today is Jacqueline Fernandez's crucial day as court announced bail plea order RBA

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: Crucial day for Jacqueline Fernandez; order on bail plea today

    Telugu superstar Krishna, Mahesh Babu's father passes away at 79 in Hyderabad RBA

    Telugu superstar Krishna, Mahesh Babu's father passes away at 79 in Hyderabad

    Yashoda Box Office: Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer collects nearly Rs 12 cr in 4 days drb

    Yashoda Box Office: Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer collects nearly Rs 12 cr in 4 days

    Vir Das postpones all November gigs in India and abroad here is why drb

    Vir Das postpones all November gigs in India and abroad; here’s why

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2023 Indian Premier League: Shardul Thakur to turn out for Kolkata Knight Riders KKR after Delhi Capitals DC trade for Aman Khan-ayh

    IPL 2023: Shardul Thakur to turn out for Kolkata Knight Riders after Delhi Capitals trades for Aman Khan

    Six ethnic groups call for statewide bandh in Assam to demand ST status today; check details AJR

    Six ethnic groups call for statewide bandh in Assam to demand ST status today; check details

    US comedian Jay Leno suffered serious burns in gasoline fire RBA

    US comedian Jay Leno suffered serious burns in gasoline fire

    PM Modi at G20: Resilient supply chains for food, fertilisers and energy are critical

    PM Modi at G20: 'Resilient supply chains for food, fertilisers and energy are critical'

    Shubman Gill on dating rumours with Sara Ali Khan; cricketer says 'May be, maybe not..' RBA

    Shubman Gill on dating rumours with Sara Ali Khan; cricketer says 'May be, maybe not..'

    Recent Videos

    Together we stand tall, We won't fall Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    'Together we stand tall, we won't fall...' Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    Video Icon
    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    Video Icon
    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    Video Icon
    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    Video Icon