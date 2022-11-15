Last picture of Superstar Krishna goes viral; Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar shared the photo

Superstar Krishna passes away: On social media, Late Superstar Krishna's last image with son Mahesh Babu, daughter-in-law Namrata Shirodkar, and his grandchildren is gone viral.

Telugu Superstar Krishna served the Telugu cinema industry for 50 years as an actor, producer, director, and leader of a production firm, according to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Krishna's passing, has left a "indelible impression" on viewers' emotions and is a "major loss" for the Telugu cinema industry. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, has also expressed his sorrow and grief over Krishna's passing.



The entire south industry is mourning the death of the legendary actor and is offering their heartfelt condolences to the family. Actor Mahesh Babu is shattered and heartbroken by the sudden loss of his father and is devastated.

Krishna’s first wife Indira Devi passed away in September 2022, while his elder son Ramesh Babu died in January. According to reports, Krishna was said to have been deeply impacted by these tragedies. Krishna was the father of actor Mahesh Babu, Padmavathi, Manjula and Priyadarshini.



Krishna's last photo with his son Mahesh Babu and his family is now going viral. This photo was posted by Krishna's daughter-in-law Namrata Shirodkar where we can see Indira Devi's portrait in the background.



Namrata shared the photo and wrote, "Life comes a full circle as they say... and this now is my circle of life! Love you mamaiyya garu.. You're one of a kind and we're blessed to have you in our lives.. I know mummy would normally be in this family frame but from now on she will live on in our hearts and we will celebrate her every single day till we are on this side of the world. We know she's here protecting our family.. Love love and more love to you Mummy (sic)." Also Read: Telugu superstar Krishna, Mahesh Babu's father passes away at 79 in Hyderabad

