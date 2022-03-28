Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lakme Fashion Week: Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday and 17 more turned showstoppers

    First Published Mar 28, 2022, 12:29 PM IST

    Bollywood stars walked the runway at Lakme Fashion Week, including Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Shanaya Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, and Huma Qureshi, to mention a few.

    The FDCI + Lakme Fashion Week concluded on a high note with a fashion presentation by renowned designer Manish Malhotra. It was a star-studded occasion, with Janhvi Kapoor and other celebrities in attendance as guests, and Shanaya Kapoor and Siddhant Chaturvedi as his showstoppers. 

    Ananya Panday looked hot in an asymmetrical dress by Falguni and Shane Peacock at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week in New Delhi.

    Janhvi Kapoor looked gorgeous in the red lehenga by Punit Balana at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week in New Delhi.

    Aditya Seal looked dapper in a Siddartha Tytler ensemble as he walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week in Delhi. 

    Actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Shanaya Kapoor turned up the heat in Manish Malhotra ensembles at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week in New Delhi.

    Kangana Ranaut in the lilac lehenga by 6Degree outfit as she walked the ramp at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week in New Delhi.

    Divya Khosla Kumar looked graceful in the 6Degree lehenga as she walked the ramp at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week in New Delhi.

    Mira Rajput Kapoor looked pretty in a floral lehenga by Aishara, She walked the ramp at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week in New Delhi.

    Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana walking for Pawan Sachdeva at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week in New Delhi.

    Bollywood actress Shruti Haasan in AdidasxAntar Agni Ujjawal Dubey at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week in New Delhi.

    Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela in a Reynu Taandon outfit at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week in New Delhi.

    Nargis Fakhri looked elegant in the anarkali suit by 6Degree at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week in New Delhi.

    Kangana Ranaut looked elegant in a whte saree as she walked for the Khadi presentation at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week in New Delhi.

    Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur looked pretty in a J.J. Valaya lehenga at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week in New Delhi.

    Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa in a Siddhartha Bansal outfit as she walked the ramp at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week in New Delhi.

    Sanjana Sanghi looked cute in the pink dress by Pankaj and Nidhi at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week in New Delhi.

    Mother of two, Neha Dhupia in the printed maxi dress by All Plus Size at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week in New Delhi.

    Manoj Bajpayee looked handsome in an embellished suit by Samant Chauhan as he walked at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week in New Delhi.

    Huma Qureshi in the colourful blazer dress as she walked for Two Point Two Studio at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week in New Delhi.

    Kriti Sanon looked hot in black as she walked for Tarun Tahiliani's ensemble at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week in New Delhi.

    Radhe Shyam actress Pooja Hegde looked pretty in the floral lehenga by 6Degree at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week in New Delhi.

    83 star Saqib Saleem in the colourful suit by Two Point Two Studio at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week in New Delhi.

