Mohanlal's Empuraan, a Blockbuster with 250 Crore Collection, to Release on OTT in Re-edited Version. Check all details here.
Mohanlal's Empuraan has become a massive hit in Malayalam cinema, grossing over 250 crore. Released on March 27th, it’s nearly finished its theatrical run and made history as the first Malayalam film to achieve a 100 crore share at the box office.
Empuraan sparked controversy upon its release due to its content, leading to strong opposition. In response, the filmmakers re-edited the film, reportedly making 22 changes. These included altering the villain's name and making other adjustments to address the concerns of critics and audiences.
The highly anticipated OTT release date for Empuraan has been confirmed. The film will stream on JioCinema starting April 24th, just 27 days after its successful theatrical run. Fans will be able to watch the re-edited version, which includes several key changes following the controversy.
Produced by Aashirvad Cinemas, Gokulam Movies, and Lyca Productions, Empuraan is the highly anticipated sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer. With its massive success at the box office, the film has generated significant buzz, especially with its upcoming OTT release.