THESE Bollywood films are remakes of Mohanlal's Malayalam movies – Check full list
Several of South superstar Mohanlal's films have been remade in Bollywood. Hit films like Hungama, Garam Masala, and Drishyam are originally based on Mohanlal's Malayalam films. Find out which other films are included in this list.
| Published : Apr 21 2025, 04:08 PM
2 Min read
Mohanlal is a highly acclaimed actor in the South Indian film industry.
Most of Mohanlal's films are superhits. Movies based on unique stories receive immense love from the audience.
About 13 of Mohanlal's films have been remade in Bollywood. Information about those movies is shared here.
Mohanlal's Mochchoru Mukuthi (Malayalam) was remade in Bollywood as Hungama.
Boeing Boeing (Malayalam) was remade in Hindi as Garam Masala.
Mohanlal's Thalavattam (Malayalam) was remade in Hindi as Kyun Ki.
Bollywood made the comedy movie Khatta Meetha based on the screenplay of Vellanakalude Nadu (Malayalam).
Priyadarshan made the movie Yeh Tera Ghar Yeh Mera Ghar based on Mohanlal's Sanmanassullavarkku Samadhanam (Malayalam).
Drishyam, starring Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, and Tabu, was made in Hindi based on Mohanlal's Drishyam (Malayalam).
Kireedam (Malayalam) was remade in Hindi as Gardish.
Kilukkam (Malayalam) was remade in Hindi as Muskurahat.
Thenmavin Kombath (Malayalam), a 1994 Malayalam film starring Mohanlal and Shobhana, was remade as Saat Rang Ke Sapne (1998).
The 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa is a remake of Mohanlal's Manichitrathazhu (Malayalam).
Drishyam 2 has been made in Hindi based on Mohanlal's Drishyam 2 (Malayalam).
The 1991 Malayalam film "Chithram" was remade in Hindi as Pyaar Hua Chori Chori.
Number 20 Madras Mail (Malayalam) was remade in 1994 as Teesra Kaun (Hindi).
The movie Chandralekha (Malayalam) was remade in Hindi as Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega.
