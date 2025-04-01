user
user icon

L2 Empuraan Box-office collection Day 5: Mohanlal's starrer crosses Rs. 200 crores; Read on

L2: Empuraan has taken the box office by storm despite facing controversies and CBFC-imposed cuts. Check the Box office numbers now

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Apr 1, 2025, 4:17 PM IST

L2: Empuraan has been dominating the box office despite controversies, including backlash and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) recommending 17 cuts. Released on March 27, 2025, the film has been consistently performing well, earning ₹11 crore on Monday and bringing its total domestic earnings to ₹70 crore. On the global front, the film has surpassed ₹200 crore worldwide.

article_image2

Lead actor Mohanlal expressed his excitement about the film’s massive success on social media, emphasizing that Empuraan had made history by crossing the ₹200 crore mark. The film set a new record for Malayalam cinema with a ₹21 crore opening on Thursday, saw a minor dip on Friday with ₹11 crore, but rebounded over the weekend with ₹13.25 crore on Saturday and ₹13.65 crore on Sunday. Monday’s collection saw a slight drop, yet the film maintained a strong occupancy across all languages.


article_image3

The storyline of L2: Empuraan follows Mohanlal’s character, Stephen Nedumpally, also known as Khureshi Ab’raam, who makes a powerful return with the assistance of Zayed (played by Prithviraj Sukumaran). His mission is to challenge Chief Minister Jathin Ramdas (Tovino Thomas) and regain control.

article_image4

The film has been widely appreciated, receiving mostly positive reviews. Critics noted that while Empuraan is a sequel to Lucifer, it also stands strong as an independent film. The story unfolds in two parallel narratives—one concerning a local conflict in Kerala that necessitates Stephen’s return, and another revolving around an international power struggle between two crime syndicates. Some critics felt that merging these storylines seemed slightly forced, but the direction and writing effectively convinced the audience.

ALSO READ: L2: Empuraan sparks controversies: Kerala Film Body condemns threats to Mohanlal and Prithviraj

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

No stay on Empuraan: Kerala High Court slams BJP leader's plea against the film; refuses early hearing ddr

No stay on Empuraan: Kerala High Court slams BJP leader's plea against the film; refuses early hearing

'How to kill an artist: A step-by-step guide': Kunal Kamra's latest satirical post amid Shinde joke row shk

'How to kill an artist: A step-by-step guide': Kunal Kamra's latest satirical post amid Shinde joke row

'Empuraan' undergoes 24 cuts, including removal of Suresh Gopi from thank-you card after controversy dmn

'Empuraan' undergoes 24 cuts, including removal of Suresh Gopi from thank-you card after controversy

SC denies passport release for Ranveer Allahbadia until Latent row probe concludes ddr

Supreme Court denies passport release for Ranveer Allahbadia until Latent row probe concludes

Barkha Bisht OPENS up on breakup with Karan Singh Grover; reveals REAL reason ATG

Barkha Bisht OPENS up on breakup with Karan Singh Grover; reveals REAL reason

Recent Stories

Swift to Dzire: Top feature-packed CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh you can consider gcw

Swift to Dzire: Top feature-packed CNG cars under Rs 10 lakh you can consider

IPL 2025: RCB star batter Virat Kohli makes massive revelation on 'next big step' in his career HRD

IPL 2025: RCB star batter Virat Kohli makes massive revelation on 'next big step' in his career

Aashiqui 2 stars Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur to team up again: Reports revealed MEG

Aashiqui 2 stars Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur to team up again: Reports revealed

Eye Twitching Superstitions Spiritual Meanings and Interpretations sri

Eye Twitching: Superstitions, Meanings, and Spiritual Significance

Chile President Gabriel Boric asks PM Modi about Ashok Chakra during visit at Hyderabad House, he explains dmn

Chile President Gabriel Boric asks PM Modi about Ashok Chakra during visit at Hyderabad House, he explains

Recent Videos

Salman Khan Celebrates Eid with Fans from BULLETPROOF Glass Balcony

Salman Khan Celebrates Eid with Fans from BULLETPROOF Glass Balcony

Video Icon
Salman Khan Celebrates Eid with Fans from BULLETPROOF Glass Balcony

Salman Khan Celebrates Eid with Fans from BULLETPROOF Glass Balcony

Video Icon
Navratri Special Top 10 DANDIYA SONGS for Devotees and Music Lovers!

Navratri Special Top 10 DANDIYA SONGS for Devotees and Music Lovers!

Video Icon
Caught on Camera: Man Vandalize Tesla Cybertruck in North Dakota Parking Lot | Asianet Newsable

Caught on Camera: Man Vandalize Tesla Cybertruck in North Dakota Parking Lot | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
WWE Raw HIGHLIGHTS: Cena vs. Rhodes Clash, New Women’s Champ & More

WWE Raw HIGHLIGHTS: Cena vs. Rhodes Clash, New Women’s Champ & More

Video Icon