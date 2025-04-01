L2 Empuraan Box-office collection Day 5: Mohanlal's starrer crosses Rs. 200 crores; Read on

Read Full Gallery

L2: Empuraan has been dominating the box office despite controversies, including backlash and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) recommending 17 cuts. Released on March 27, 2025, the film has been consistently performing well, earning ₹11 crore on Monday and bringing its total domestic earnings to ₹70 crore. On the global front, the film has surpassed ₹200 crore worldwide.

Lead actor Mohanlal expressed his excitement about the film’s massive success on social media, emphasizing that Empuraan had made history by crossing the ₹200 crore mark. The film set a new record for Malayalam cinema with a ₹21 crore opening on Thursday, saw a minor dip on Friday with ₹11 crore, but rebounded over the weekend with ₹13.25 crore on Saturday and ₹13.65 crore on Sunday. Monday’s collection saw a slight drop, yet the film maintained a strong occupancy across all languages.

The storyline of L2: Empuraan follows Mohanlal’s character, Stephen Nedumpally, also known as Khureshi Ab’raam, who makes a powerful return with the assistance of Zayed (played by Prithviraj Sukumaran). His mission is to challenge Chief Minister Jathin Ramdas (Tovino Thomas) and regain control.

The film has been widely appreciated, receiving mostly positive reviews. Critics noted that while Empuraan is a sequel to Lucifer, it also stands strong as an independent film. The story unfolds in two parallel narratives—one concerning a local conflict in Kerala that necessitates Stephen’s return, and another revolving around an international power struggle between two crime syndicates. Some critics felt that merging these storylines seemed slightly forced, but the direction and writing effectively convinced the audience. ALSO READ: L2: Empuraan sparks controversies: Kerala Film Body condemns threats to Mohanlal and Prithviraj

