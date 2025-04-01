L2: Empuraan sparks controversies: Kerala Film Body condemns threats to Mohanlal and Prithviraj

Read Full Gallery

The controversy highlights the challenges faced by artists in navigating political sensitivities and bringing fresh content. FEFKA's statement underscores the need for open dialogue and respect for creative expression.

The release of the Malayalam film L2: Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and starring Mohanlal, has sparked intense debate due to controversies. The film has faced criticism for allegedly portraying right-wing politics in a negative light, leading to threats and personal attacks on the lead actors and the makers.

Kerala Film Body Slammed Threats

The Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) issued a strong statement reacting to the personal attacks on Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran. FEFKA highlighted the importance of constructive criticism while denouncing threats and branding based on political or religious affiliations.

FEFKA stated, "We welcome criticism of the film’s form and content without any compromises. Only through constructive criticism can an art form truly evolve. However, we firmly believe that criticism should not descend into personal attacks, threats, or branding, regardless of political or religious affiliations. We stand in solidarity with all the film professionals who worked on Empuraan." The statement concluded with a quote from Ernest Hemingway’s The Old Man and the Sea: "A man can be destroyed but not defeated."

Mohanlal's Response to the Backlash

Mohanlal expressed regret over the controversy and assured fans that contentious portions of the film would be removed. He reiterated his commitment to ensuring that his films do not promote hatred toward any political ideology or community.

Changes to the Film

In response to the backlash, the filmmakers announced revisions to L2: Empuraan. These include 17 cuts to the film, muted dialogues, and changes to the antagonist's name.

Conclusion: Art and Free Speech

