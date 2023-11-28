Kylie Jenner hot photos: Mother-of-two shares morning routine, pregnancy, plastic surgery and more

The “Hunger Games” star Jennifer Lawrence chatted with Kylie Jenner about claims that she went under the knife in recent years. She revealed her personal life and the initial hour of her morning routine.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

It is no secret that Kylie Jenner lives a lavish and comfortable lifestyle. Kylie Jenner, the cosmetics and skincare tycoon behind Kylie Cosmetics, is frequently in the news for one reason or another. She is also a devoted mother to her 5-year-old daughter Stormi and 21-month-old son Aire.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

In an interview with Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence for Interview Magazine's winter issue edition, the internet phenomenon recently guided us through her daily ritual. Among the other topics she discussed, Kylie discussed her relationship with her children.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

During the conversation, when Jennifer wanted to know about Jenner's "first hour" in the morning after waking up, Kylie was quick to answer, "Coffee immediately". The Kardashians star went on to say that she normally buys her coffee at Kings Roads Cafe.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

This prompted another query from The Hunger Games actress, who inquired whether Kylie herself walks to the Los Angeles cafe every morning. Kylie's immediate answer was that her coffee was either "waiting in the kitchen" or materialised next to her bed if she had a rough night.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Jennifer Lawrence hasn't done a significant interview this year, but what she revealed about her personal life when interviewing Kylie Jenner for Interview may be considered one.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

The two celebs talked openly about pregnancy, motherhood (and how they got security once they became parents), and the truth about all those plastic surgery rumours about them. Here are some highlights from their lengthy talk, which can be read here.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Lawrence told Jenner, “What strikes me is that you guys are arguably the closest family in the world for emotional reasons, and then also a lot of very good multimillion-dollar reasons. I think it’s wonderful, but I can also imagine that it’s tough. Like in the latest episode with Kim and Kourtney, in a normal family, you’d be like, ‘Okay, we don’t really see eye to eye on anything and it’s causing us both stress. I love you. I’ll see you at Christmas.’ But you guys can’t ever do that. You can’t really ever take space. What is that like?”

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

“We can’t really take space because we work together,” Jenner said. “But at the end of the day, we are all obsessed with each other and would probably choose each other as friends if we weren’t family.” Kylie Jenner continued that her kids usually brought their mother her first cup of morning coffee every day. "It's usually one of my kids bringing it in, though. I love a vanilla almond milk," she said.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Aside from her amazing fashion escapades, Kylie Jenner's on-point cosmetics game also draws much attention. Stormi also appears to have acquired an interest in cosmetics. Kylie said Stormi once played with her cosmetics, saying, "She loves putting on a red lip every now and then."

Image: Kylie Jenner / Instagram

Stormi Jenner was born on February 1, 2018, to Kylie Jenner and American rapper and musician Travis Scott. On February 2, 2022, the former couple became parents to Aire.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Even though the two had split up, Kylie appears to have found love in Call Me By Your Name actor Timothee Chalamet. The couple has been sighted together on multiple occasions.