Kubera: Want to know Dhanush's FEE? Actor charged THIS percent of total budget

Dhanush stars in Kubera, directed by Sekhar Kammula. The film is being released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 3, 2024, 2:58 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 3, 2024, 2:58 PM IST

Tamil star Dhanush made headlines last month. Nayanthara sent a legal notice demanding ₹10 crores for using scenes from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan without permission. The court granted permission for divorce from Aishwarya. Dhanush, amidst the news, is currently working on Kubera and Idli Kadai.

article_image2

Dhanush is writing, directing, acting, and producing Idli Kadai. Aakash Bhaskar is co-producing the film with Dhanush. Alongside this, Dhanush is also directing Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam. He is currently acting in Kubera, directed by Sekhar Kammula, in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

article_image3

Kubera stars Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, Nagarjuna, and Sunaina. Devi Sri Prasad is composing the music. Amigos Creations and Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP are producing the film. Considered a prestigious project for Dhanush, Kubera's filming is in its final stages.

article_image4

The film is slated for a Valentine's Day release in February 2025. According to recent reports, Kubera is now being made on a higher budget. Track Tollywood reported a ₹90 crore budget, now increased to ₹120 crores. Producer Sunil Narang hasn't confirmed the total budget, but it's Dhanush's most expensive film.

article_image5

Sunil Narang praised Dhanush and Nagarjuna's performances. The producers are confident this prestigious film will be a huge success, predicting it to be among the highest-grossing Telugu films. Dhanush's remuneration for Kubera is reportedly ₹30 crores, 36% of the film's budget.

article_image6

Reports suggest Dhanush was warned about not respecting Tamil producers despite taking advance payments. This is attributed to his higher remuneration for Telugu films. He charged ₹25 crores for Vaathi/Sir, while his Tamil film fees are reportedly under ₹15 crores.

