Smriti Mandhana’s wedding has become a major topic of discussion after singer Palak Muchhal officially confirmed its postponement. With both families going through a “sensitive time,” fans have been urged to respect their privacy.

Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana's impending wedding has been a topic of serious discussion among fans waiting for any sort of official word. As all this was starting to create speculation, the famous singer Palash Muchhal finally confirmed that the wedding had actually been postponed. In fact, he also expressed their wish for complete privacy regarding this "sensitive time" for the families.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Palash Muchhal Finally Breaks Silence

Time and news rushed on with the rumours online, and this was the time Palash Muchchal went ahead to speak about it. He mentioned that, unfortunately, both families find themselves in a tender phase, so the planned ceremonies have had to be postponed.

Smriti Mandhana immediately removed her wedding related posts from her instagram account. While a set of fans supported her during the sensitive times, another set of fans suspected the cancellation of the wedding due to her father's health. But fans were confused as the cricketer did not remove any previous pictures with Palash Muchhal.

Palash Muchhal took to his instagram handle to adress the ongoing speculations on their wedding news. And wrote, "Due to Smriti's father's health, Smriti and Palash's wedding has been put on hold. We would request all of you to respect the privacy of the families during this sensitive time''.

Why Smriti Removed That Post

With the Indian women's cricket star being massively popular, the news about the postponement of her wedding did naturally evoke concern among most of her fans. However, most supporters have shown compassion, thinking more about Smriti Mandhana's welfare than the fact that the wedding has been called off. Many of them took to social media with good wishes and prayers for strength and solace for the families.

New Wedding Update

Despite the confirmation of postponement by now, no substitutes or revised date for the wedding ceremony seems to have been given yet. Sources close to the families believe that only when things settle will the new timetable be determined. All who are concerned, too, are requested to be patient until that time and to allow the families to be in their space.