On the release day of their film 'Idhayam Murali,' music director Thaman S and actor Atharvaa Murali visited Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala to offer prayers. The film is directed by Aakash Bhaskaran and produced by Dawn Pictures.

Music director Thaman S and actor Atharvaa Murali visited Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Tirumala to offer prayers on the day of their film's release titled 'Idhayam Murali.' Dressed in ethnic attire, Thaman S and Atharvaa were seen exiting from the temple after offering their prayers to Lord Venkateswara Swamy.

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The Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, situated atop the seventh peak of the Seshachalam Hills, is among India's most revered Hindu shrines. Dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, also known as Balaji, the centuries-old temple draws millions of devotees from across the country and abroad every year.

About 'Idhayam Murali'

Atharvaa Murali's Tamil film 'Idhayam Murali' is directed by Aakash Bhaskaran and is produced under the banner of Dawn Pictures. The film stars Atharvaa in the titular role, Kayadu Lohar and Preity Mukhundhan alongside Natty Subramaniam, Ramki, Thaman S, Niharika NM, Rakshan, Dravid Selvam, Sudhakar and Pragya Nagra. Fahadh Faasil makes a cameo appearance. The music of the film is composed by Thaman S.

Thaman S's Mollywood debut

Meanwhile, Thaman S is also set to make his debut in Malayalam cinema with the Suresh Gopi film titled 'Ottakomban'. Produced by Gokulam Gopalan under the banner of Sree Gokulam Movies, the movie is directed by debutant Mathews Thomas from a script by Shibin Francis.