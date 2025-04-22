- Home
Fans are buzzing with excitement and curiosity as the casting choices of Farhan Akhtar for Lead role in Don 3 spark discussions about the film’s direction and action-packed storytelling.
Kriti Sanon Steps Into Don 3
Reportedly, Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon is reportedly set to join Ranveer Singh in Farhan Akhtar’s highly anticipated action thriller, Don 3. Following Kiara Advani’s exit due to her pregnancy and her personal reasons, Kriti Sanon has emerged as the frontrunner for the female lead role. Fans are excited to see her bring a fresh dynamic to the franchise, which has previously featured iconic performances from Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan.
Farhan Akhtar’s Vision for Don 3
Director Farhan Akhtar is returning to the Don franchise after over a decade, aiming to reinvent the saga with a new cast and high-octane action sequences. Reports suggest that the film will be shot extensively in Europe, with an international stunt team designing the action. The script is locked, and pre-production is in full swing, with filming expected to begin in October or November 2025.
Fans React to Kriti Sanon’s Casting
The news of Kriti’s involvement has sparked mixed reactions among fans. While many believe she has the screen presence and versatility to play the role, others are curious about how she will fit into the Don universe. Social media is buzzing with discussions, with some fans comparing her potential performance to Priyanka Chopra’s portrayal of Roma in the previous films.
What’s Next for Kriti Sanon?
Before stepping into Don 3, Kriti Sanon is wrapping up her commitments for Aanand L Rai’s Tere Ishk Mein and Dinesh Vijan’s Cocktail 2. She is also in talks for a horror thriller titled Nai Naveli, planned for a 2026 release. With Don 3 shaping up to be one of Bollywood’s biggest projects, Kriti’s role in the film could mark a new milestone in her career.